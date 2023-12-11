BEVERLY JOHNSON: IN VOGUE to be Presented Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters

Act II Playhouse with Bud Martin will co-produce “Beverly Johnson: In VOGUE” off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters.

The production, written by Beverly Johnson and Josh Ravetch, and directed by Ravetch runs January 9-Janurary 28, 2024.

“IN VOGUE” is an intimate, live biography with Johnson taking the stage to share her personal dispatches in the ever-shifting but never dull fashion and entertainment industries. In doing so, she takes audiences on a journey through her super-modeling career, unimaginable tumultuous relationships, the truth about Bill Cosby, and her involvement in the #MeToo movement. Like Johnson herself, the show is funny, fearless, and unapologetic while illustrating how she bucked trends and broke barriers, blazing a trail that continues to burn brightly today.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the Playhouse when I say how excited I am to be a part of this incredible production,” said Act II Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. “Beverly Johnson’s story is astonishing and we are so excited to honor her incredible legacy exactly 50 years after she graced the cover of American Vogue.”

The production is co-produced in association with Bud Martin who, from 2008 to 2012 served as Act II Playhouse’s Artistic Director.

“The Playhouse is grateful to Bud for this incredible contribution to our 25th anniversary celebration,” said Braithwaite.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at Click Here.

59E59 Theaters was established in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre’s history.