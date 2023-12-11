Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

BEVERLY JOHNSON: IN VOGUE to be Presented Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters

The production, written by Beverly Johnson and Josh Ravetch, and directed by Ravetch runs January 9-Janurary 28, 2024.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere Photo 1 Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Lucy Prebble's THE EFFECT Will Open at The Shed in 2024 Photo 2 Lucy Prebble's THE EFFECT Will Open at The Shed in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster to Benefi Photo 4 Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster

BEVERLY JOHNSON: IN VOGUE to be Presented Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters

Act II Playhouse with Bud Martin will co-produce “Beverly Johnson: In VOGUE” off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters.

The production, written by Beverly Johnson and Josh Ravetch, and directed by Ravetch runs January 9-Janurary 28, 2024.

“IN VOGUE” is an intimate, live biography with Johnson taking the stage to share her personal dispatches in the ever-shifting but never dull fashion and entertainment industries. In doing so, she takes audiences on a journey through her super-modeling career, unimaginable tumultuous relationships, the truth about Bill Cosby, and her involvement in the #MeToo movement. Like Johnson herself, the show is funny, fearless, and unapologetic while illustrating how she bucked trends and broke barriers, blazing a trail that continues to burn brightly today.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the Playhouse when I say how excited I am to be a part of this incredible production,” said Act II Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. “Beverly Johnson’s story is astonishing and we are so excited to honor her incredible legacy exactly 50 years after she graced the cover of American Vogue.”

The production is co-produced in association with Bud Martin who, from 2008 to 2012 served as Act II Playhouse’s Artistic Director.

“The Playhouse is grateful to Bud for this incredible contribution to our 25th anniversary celebration,” said Braithwaite.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at Click Here.

59E59 Theaters was established in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining.  Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction.  Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards.  Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre’s history.

 

 

 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Jewish Plays Project Reveals 6+ Finalists For 13th National Jewish Playwriting Contest Photo
Jewish Plays Project Reveals 6+ Finalists For 13th National Jewish Playwriting Contest

Jewish Plays Project has revealed the finalists for the 13th National Jewish Playwriting Contest. Find out which plays made the cut!

2
Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Return to The McKittrick Hotel for Special Holiday Residenc Photo
Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Return to The McKittrick Hotel for Special Holiday Residency

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, will present a special holiday residency by New Orleans’ legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band in its intimate performance space The Club Car.

3
Jenn Freeman and Sonya Tayehs IS IT THURSDAY YET? to Open Next Week at PAC NYC Photo
Jenn Freeman and Sonya Tayeh's IS IT THURSDAY YET? to Open Next Week at PAC NYC

Is It Thursday Yet? will open on Tuesday, December 12 at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
SNLs Darrell Hammond to Bring Solo Show CRAY to Audibles Minetta Lane Theatre Photo
SNL's Darrell Hammond to Bring Solo Show CRAY to Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

Audible Theater will present CRAY, starring SNL's Darrell Hammond. Get all the details on this exciting new production featuring the talented comedian.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Video
Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You