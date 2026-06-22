BASIL BIGGS World Premiere to Star John Clarence Stewart at ArtPhilly's What Now: 2026

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John Clarence Stewart is set to play the title role in BASIL BIGGS, a world premiere workshop production written by Anna Deavere Smith, running for three performances at the Wilma Theatre in Philadelphia June 26–28 as part of ArtPhilly's What Now: 2026 Festival. The play traces the life of Smith's great-great-grandfather, a farmer, veterinarian and prominent Gettysburg figure who received a contract to disinter and rebury Union soldiers after the Civil War's bloodiest battle, drawing on archival materials to imagine how Biggs, his family and their community navigated the era. The cast also includes Kristolyn Lloyd as Lucinda, Kalyne Coleman as Mary Biggs, Laëtitia Hollard as Hannah Biggs, and Edward W. Hardy as Cuffy/Violinist, with direction by Leonard Foglia, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, and original music composed and performed by Hardy.

In honor of the nation's 250th anniversary, playwright, actor and professor, Anna Deavere Smith has written an original play for ArtPhilly's What Now: 2026 Festival, Basil Biggs. Performances will take place at Philadelphia's Wilma Theatre for three days only, June 26-28.

Basil Biggs traces the life of Anna Deavere Smith's great-great-grandfather. A farmer, veterinarian and prominent Gettysburg figure, Biggs received a contract to disinter and rebury the Union dead after the bloodiest battle of the Civil War. Though a respected member of his community, it appears that Biggs did not read or write. Drawing on archival materials, Smith imagines how Biggs, his family and their friends navigated the challenges of a tumultuous and transformative era.

Known for Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 and Fires in the Mirror, Deavere Smith has assembled a world-class creative team. Director Leonard Foglia's work has been seen around the world, including Broadway productions of Master Class starring Zoe Caldwell and Audra McDonald, Thurgood starring Laurence Fishburne (filmed for HBO), and The People in the Picture starring Donna Murphy. Costume Designer Ann Hould-Ward won the Tony Award for Beauty and the Beast and received nominations for Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George. Original music for Basil Biggs is composed and performed by violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy.

This Basil Biggs workshop production is commissioned by ArtPhilly as part of the What Now: 2026 Festival, produced in conjunction with theater artists LaNeshe Miller-White and Zuhairah McGill and historian Andrew Dalton, CEO of the Adams County Historical Society. The Basil Biggs Project has been supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

ArtPhilly also announced the cast for the workshop production, including Kalyne Coleman as Mary Biggs ('Interview with the Vampire"), Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning artist Kristolyn Lloyd as Lucinda, Laëtitia Hollard as Hannah Biggs ("The Pitt"), Edward W. Hardy as Cuffy/Violinist ('The Woodsman'), and John Clarence Stewart as Basil Biggs ('Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist') in the title role. The cast also includes Robby Clater as Calvin Biggs, Sumaya Bouhbal as Cecilia Biggs, Doron Jépaul as Jupiter, Jake Horowitz as Ned Biddle, Ken Marks as Benjamin Biddle/Sam Weaver, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Anna Butler/Mignon, Francesca Faridany as Sarah, Victor Williams as John Fisher, Dax Richardson as Mouse, Eric Crist and Patrick Voss Davis as Male Ensemble, Vida Sophia Stephens as Tibby/Amy, and Jaxson Fortunato as Young Calvin.

The production is commissioned by ArtPhilly and has received support from The Pew Center for Arts and Heritage. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the project when Anna Deavere Smith's THE BASIL BIGGS PROJECT was first announced for Philadelphia this summer, at which point performances were listed for two days; the run has since been extended to three nights, June 26–28 at the Wilma Theatre.

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