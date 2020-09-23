Award-Winning International Production Company Ego Actus Launches SURVIVAL IS INSUFFICIENT Zoom Theater Festival

The event will be presented live Tuesday nights at 7:30PM/ET beginning October 6.

The award-winning international production company Ego Actus will premiere a new Zoom theater festival, SURVIVAL IS INSUFFICIENT, which will be presented live Tuesday nights at 7:30PM/ET beginning October 6.

The 10-play weekly reading series will run through October, November and December. There will be no reading on Election Day, November 3.

Said Ego Actus founders Joan Kane and Bruce A! Kraemer: "We called this festival Survival is Insufficient because we simply can't wait for indoor physical theater to return. It's important that theater artists come together to share our creativity and keep our community alive through whatever safe platforms are available. We're proud to present these 10 thoughtful and entertaining plays from a roster of outstanding writers, directors and actors which will remind audiences of the timeless wonder of theater."

The schedule of SURVIVAL IS INSUFFICIENT:

Oct 6 Saving Stan by Gary Morgenstein, directed by Joan Kane

Oct 13 Nobody's Flood by Glenn Alterman, directed by Terry Hanson

Oct 20 Smile Like a Knife by Fengar Gael, directed by Ralph Lewis

Oct 27 All Mothers Were Summoned by Bara Swain, directed by Kim T. Sharp

Nov 10 As in the Night by Fredrik Brattberg, directed by Bruce A! Kraemer

Nov 17 Dog and Wolf by Catherine Filloux, directed Joan Kane

Nov 24 Pretty Bird by Alina Rios, directed by Joan Kane

Dec 1 Divisions by Robert Rossi, directed by Cat Parker

Dec 8 Five Short Plays by Joan Lipkin, directed by Alisa Matlovsky

Dec 15 A play to be named by Michael Hagins, directed by Akia Squitieri

The award-winning international production company Ego Actus (Latin for "My Way") was founded in 2009 by Joan Kane and Bruce A! Kraemer, who created an independent theatre company dedicated to creating art for art's sake. Since then their shows, which have been presented in New York City and Europe, have been nominated for 61 awards, winning 21. Ego Actus Off-Broadway shows have included Play Nice! at 59E59 Theaters, I Know What Boys Want at Theatre Row and Sycorax, Cyber Queen of Qamara at HERE, with other critically acclaimed productions at Theater for a New City, Urban Stages, and the WorkShop Theater. The European productions included Safe and what do you mean at the Edinburgh Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Kafka's Belinda and The Telegram in the Prague Fringe festival, while The Metamorphosis was performed in Prague and Budapest. http://egoactus.com/plays/survival-is-insufficient/

For further information contact: brulight@aol.com

