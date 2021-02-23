Arts For Alz Presents Third Annual Benefit Showcase MEMORIES: THE MOMENTS THAT MAKE US

Arts For Alz, a team of three performing artists whose families have been affected by Alzheimer's, has curated a top-notch virtual performance showcase to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association - NYC Chapter. Their Third Annual Benefit Showcase, titled "Memories: The Moments That Make Us," will stream live at 8pm EST on Friday, February 26th and February 27th. The same show program will be presented both nights.

In collaboration with incomparable choreographers, performers, and videographers, the showcase weaves authentic storytelling through various styles of dance, song, and interview testimonials-some of whom have their own personal connections to Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. Because it is a virtual show this year, the breadth of artists is far-reaching. They represent different backgrounds, ages, cultures, and even countries, making this showcase all the more unique and unifying in bringing awareness to these mental diseases through art.

In addition to the Arts for Alz team -Taylor McMahon (Fly, One Thousand Nights and One Day), Adam Wedesky (Norwegian Cruise Lines), and Rebecca Kritzer (Wicked, In The Heights, Jesus Christ Superstar) - who all have pieces in the show, their stellar line-up of contributing artists includes:

Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton), Eric Mann (Unreel Films), Alicia Albright (Frozen), Sarah Parker (Jesus Christ Superstar, Fiddler on the Roof), Penelope (PJ) Armstead-Williams (Wicked, The Wild Party), Caleb Funk (Rocktopia, How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Taylor DeNapoli (PCLO: Rock of Ages), MiMi Scardulla (We Are the Tigers, Once Upon a One More Time), Richard Cerato (Soul Doctor, Dear Edwina, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Kalyn West (The Prom), Arianne Meneses (Peter Pan @ Fireside Theater) Jillian L. Spinale (Boston Ballet Adaptive Dance Program), Marissa Alma Nick (Alma Dance Theatre) Jena VanElslander (King Kong), Johari Taitt (Norwegian Cruise), Phil Colgan (Hamilton), Kaitlyn Frank (My Fair Lady, Newsies, White Christmas), Marc Kimelman (Jagged Little Pill, A Bronx Tale, Jesus Christ Superstar), Jenna Mitchell, Beth Liebowitz (Beth Liebowtiz & Artists), Avery-Jai Andrews, Jenn Rose (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, Cabaret), Sara Brians (Matilda, Billy Elliot, White Christmas).

The experience also adds a dash of spirit by inviting you to make a pre-show cocktail with them, created in collaboration with Broadway by The Glass. Ticket buyers will use the cocktail card provided with listed ingredients, and will be guided by mixologists Kellyann Coyle and Brian Sedita in real time at the start of the event. Kick back and have something superb to sip on as you enjoy the show!

Arts for Alz was created in 2018, by Taylor McMahon and Adam Wedesky in memoriam of their late grandparents who suffered from Alzheimer's disease and dementia. They combined their love for dance and their families stories to establish a space of creativity and community. Over the past three years Arts for Alz has curated two live showcases and raised over $4,000 for the Alzheimer's Association. Rebecca Kritzer joined the team at the end of 2020, lending her passion and support to nurture its growth.

Proceeds from this show will go directly to "The Longest Day" fundraising campaign in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association New York City Chapter. For over 40 years, the Alzheimer's Association has led in innovative research and around-the-clock support to the millions of individuals and families affected by this disease.

Tickets can be purchased via Brown Paper Tickets for $15. In addition to your ticket purchase, you will be able to make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association through the purchasing platform if you wish. You can also visit the Arts For Alz donation page to make a contribution anytime.

