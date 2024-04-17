Arianna Wellmoney To Star In HE'S DIFFERENT at The Flea Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arianna Wellmoney, an actor and playwright based in NYC, is set to present "He's Different." The play, which she wrote, produced, and stars in, is scheduled to open on June 6th at the prestigious The Flea Theater, as part of the Rogue Theater Festival run.

Arianna Wellmoney is well known for her on screen and theater career, ranging from starring in "Runts", a new play written by Melvin Jules Bukiet & Finnegan Shepard and featured on the New York Times in May 2023, to "La Santera", a TV Pilot. As a playwright, Wellmoney is noted for her comedic plays, from "Extraordinary Aliens", which opened at Casa Italiana Zerilli Marimo' and was later featured in the Hollywood Fringe Festival in Los Angeles, to "I'm sorry, I can't make it. My uncle's hasmter has passed and I am reading the eulogy at the funeral", which had its reading at OpenJar Studios.

"He's Different" delves into the intricacies of dating in the modern world, where feminist ideals collide with the allure of potential. Liv (Arianna Wellmoney), the protagonist, is fed up with witnessing her friends repeatedly fall for mediocre men. As she navigates the complexities of modern dating, Liv encounters Travis (Kiamba Doyling) , a seemingly different breed of man - intelligent, cultured, and intriguing. But just as sparks begin to fly, fate intervenes, leaving Liv questioning the true nature of attraction and the allure of potential.

In addition to Arianna Wellmoney and Kiamba Doyling, the cast includes Megan Catalina (Naomi) and James Nash (Hugh).

Under the expert direction of Bradly Valenzuela, audiences can expect a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience. Sara Pizzi's choreography, from the esteemed sarAika Movement Collective, is a crucial element that adds a unique dimension to the production, enhancing the storytelling and bringing emotional depth to the narrative.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to bring 'He's Different' to life on stage," said Wellmoney. "This play is a labor of love, and I'm grateful for the support of the Rogue Theater Festival and everyone who has contributed to its realization."

The Rogue Theater Festival, known for showcasing innovative and boundary-pushing works, provides an ideal platform for "He's Different" to make its debut. Wellmoney's involvement in the festival underscores her commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and challenging conventional norms.

"He's Different", directed by Bradly Valenzuela, is set to premiere on June 6th at 7:30pm Tickets will be available for purchase through the festival's website, starting in mid May.

Cast

Arianna Wellmoney - Liv

Kiamba Doyling - Travis

Megan Catalina - Naomi

James Nash - Hugh

Crew

Bradly Valenzuela - Director

Arianna Wellmoney - Playwright

Sara Pizzi from sarAika Movement Collective- Choreographer

Credits for print: Rebecca Marcela Oviatt/BECCAVISION