Andrew Justvig's THE ANXIETY OF LAUGHING to be Presented at ART/NY This Month

Mixing It Up Productions will present a staged reading of Andrew Justvig's "The Anxiety of Laughing."

The story takes place in Santa Monica, California, where a stand-up comedian named Joey has cerebral palsy. His fiancé, Leah, a physical therapist, is his caretaker who ends up in a tragic accident and becomes paralyzed. Now that the table has turned, he begins to care for her, which makes her uneasy and causes tension between them. However, Leah musters optimism in her ability to be with and love Joey. This love propels Joey to find the strength to return to comedy and try to make people laugh again.

Justvig's play won first prize in the Mixing It Up Productions Spring Playwriting Competition 2021. As a screenwriter, he produced a film version of the play by collaborating with the Disability Media Network and Fujifilm, which received many awards for "Best Produced Screenplay" from Ethos Film Awards and Conquering Disabilities with Film International Film Festival to name a few.

The stage reading is the first time for "The Anxiety of Laughing" to be presented at what it initially was intended to be - a play. Justvig, who has cerebral palsy, will play the leading role of Joey.

The performance will take place on Sunday, April 28, at 2 pm at ART/NY in the Bruce Mitchell Room.

For more information, contact info@miuprod.com or RSVP for seats here.