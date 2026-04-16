André De Shields, Mary Rose Lloyd And Sarah Long To Be Honored At New 42 2026 Gala

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New 42 has announced its 2026 Gala, celebrating the organization’s 35th anniversary, to be held Monday, June 1 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The event will be hosted by Cheyenne Jackson, who will also perform, with additional performances directed by Warren Carlyle. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

The gala will honor three individuals connected to the organization’s history and programming. André De Shields will receive the New 42 Ovation Award in recognition of his artistic contributions and advocacy for arts education. Mary Rose Lloyd will be presented with the New Victory Arts Award for her leadership as Artistic Director of the New Victory Theater. Sarah Long will receive the Marian Heiskell Award for her service on the New 42 Board.

Proceeds from the gala will support New 42’s programs, including initiatives at the New Victory Theater, development work at New 42 Studios, and education and workforce programs for young people.

The event will also mark additional milestones for the organization, including the 25th anniversary of New 42 Studios and the 30th anniversary of the New Victory Theater. Tickets and additional information are available online.