Amy Losi's New Play TO FEED THE ROSES to Premiere at the American Theatre of Actors

Amy Losi, a celebrated repertory member of the landmark American Theatre of Actors has written a play to be directed by an acclaimed director from the landmark American Theatre of Actors and it will be presented ... at the landmark American Theatre of Actors.

TO FEED THE ROSES is about an older couple reunite in what could be a humorous love story - if only the secrets of their past didn't get in the way! A play by Amy Losi directed by Laurie Rae Waugh and featuring Amanda Cannon, Amy Losi, and Joe Patrick Marshall. Premiering at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th Street, NYC, Previews: September 13 & 14; Opening September 15 and running thru September 24 (Wednesday - Saturday @ 8:00 p.m. with matiness on Sunday @3:00 p.m.). Click Here: $25 all seats. Order before September 1 and get 20% off all seats.

Love happens at any age - as is exemplified in Amy Losi's clever comedy about an older couple who fall in love ... then discover they have both been less-than-honest about their prior relationships. Does the truth hurt enough to prohibit love from happening again for these two or does love truly conquer all?

This romantic comedy is exactly that - a humorous look at the heart.

The cast includes Amanda Cannon, an established member of both the ATA repertory and the Wednesday Repertory Company; Joe Patrick Marshall, a multihyphenate actor-director-film producer; and author Amy Losi herself. Losi's plays have appeared at more than13 festivals,winning awards for Best Costumes, Best Actress, Excellence in Directing, Best Ensemble, and the Spirit of the Hartford Fringe Festival. She won "Best Female Screenwriter" and "Best Female Centre Film" for the filmed version of her play, "No Fall My Hand." Her career as an actress span nearly 100 plays, commercials, films and TV. She is thrilled to appear for the 17th time at ATA - first time in her own play--and directed by Laurie for the 10th time!

Stage director Laurie Rae Waugh began her career working on the historic 1987 STAMP OUT AIDS presentation dedicated to Michael Bennett. She is one of ATA's most acclaimed directors having premiered countless works there as well as plays at the Midtown International and numerous other NYC venues. She also maintains a powerful presence in the tri-state area as a director and stage manager and appeared in numerous films including The Watchtower by the late Steve Silver.