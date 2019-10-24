Amas Musical Theatre Will Present DUET FOR THREE as Part Of The 'Dare To Be Different' Festival

Amas Musical Theatre will present Duet For Three, a new musical with book by David Caudle, music by Kay Swift, and lyrics by Paul James, for three (3) performances only: Thursday, November 21 at 3pm & 7pm and Friday, November 22 at 7pm at A.R.T. /New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street - 10th Avenue & 53rd Street) as part of its "Dare to Be Different" Festival.

Duet For Three is the story of Kay Swift, the first female composer on Broadway, writing the musical Fine and Dandy with her husband James Warburg with the added guidance of her lover, George Gershwin.

Directed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) with musical direction by Aaron Gandy (The Lion King, Urinetown), the cast will include Klea Blackhurst (Party Face, Hazel), Jonas Cohen (Souvenir), David Edwards (The Rothschilds, The Producers), Taylor Quick (Anastasia, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Allen E. Read (Nobody Loves You, Mask), Pearl Rhein (Natasha, Pierre...., The Taming of The Shrew), Tom Sourada (Mary Poppins, Kinky Boots) and Korinne Tetlow (The Travelling Lady, If Only). The stage manager is Jana Llynn.

"In 1930, Donald Ogden Stewart wrote the book for a hit Broadway show with music by Kay Swift and lyrics by her banker/poet husband, Paul James aka James Paul Warburg, explains Donna Trinkoff, Amas Artistic Producer. "Our author, David Caudle, used that show as a departure point after having read the memoir "The Memory of All That," by Swift and James' granddaughter, Katharine Weber. He was captivated by Paul James and Kay Swift: his poetry, her music, his personal efforts to help stabilize world currencies, and her 10 year, open affair with George Gershwin. The result is a new play with the original Swift and James music from their first and last collaboration: a jaunty musical comedy called Fine and Dandy."

Tickets are FREE, however reservations are required and may be obtained here. For more information, please call (212) 563-2565.





