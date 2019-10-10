Amas Musical Theatre Presents MIGHTY FUNNY KINDA LOVE

Amas Musical Theatre in association with Sam McKelton, Into the Deep Productions, LLC will present Mighty Funny Kinda' Love ( A God - sibs' Tale), a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Pamela Baskin-Watson and book by Nedra Dixon, for three (3) performances only: Thursday, November 7 at 3pm & 7pm and Friday, November 8 at 7pm at A.R.T. /New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street - 10th Avenue & 53rd Street) as part of its "Dare to Be Different" series.

In Mighty Funny Kinda' Love, inspired by the Langston Hughes poem "Mother to Son," when forbidden love and racial tensions take over a small town, eight women are made to confront their fears from the past, as they give birth to a new vision for the future.

Directed by Elmore James with musical direction by Richard Ainsworth Cummings, the cast will include Tina Fabrique (Dessa Rose, Once on This Island), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Hello Dolly!, Chicago), Kimberly Harris (Delphi or Bust), Santita Jackson (Singer/Political Commentator), Zonya Love (The Color Purple, Avenue Q), Karen Parks (Carmen Jones - UK), Angel Rose (Two-time Grammy Nominee, The Jazz Revue) and Virginia Woodruff (Violet, Leap of Faith). The stage manager is Carol Sullivan.

"We are excited to be presenting this original work that explores a potentially explosive event in 1958 in a community divided and defined by race as it is experienced by eight upstanding African-American women," says Artistic Producer Donna Trinkoff. "The show speaks to the ongoing conversation of race relations in this country and features a complex and multifaceted score that incorporates different musical language as befits the different characters in the play."

Tickets are FREE, however reservations are required and may be obtained here. For more information, please call (212) 563-2565.





