Amas Musical Theatre Announces 5th Annual Eric H. Weinberger Award For Emerging Lyricists

The Award commemorates the life and work of playwright/librettist Eric H. Weinberger (1950-2017).

Sep. 16, 2022  
Amas Musical Theatre announced the fifth year of The Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists, a juried cash and production grant to be given annually to support the early work and career of a deserving musical theatre librettist. The Award commemorates the life and work of playwright/librettist Eric H. Weinberger (1950-2017), who was a Drama Desk Award nominee for Best Book of a Musical (Wanda's World), and the playwright/librettist of Class Mothers '68, that earned Pricilla Lopez a Drama Desk Award nomination.

The winner will receive $2,000 to help pay cost-of-living expenses. The winning musical will receive development assistance in the 2024 New Works Development Program of Amas Musical Theatre, which is administering the Award. The development assistance culminates in the work being rehearsed and performed by New York theatre professionals in an Amas Lab production. Amas was the development home for several of Mr. Weinberger's musicals and produced the World Premiere of Wanda's World and the New York Premiere of Tea for Three.

"With the many setbacks in the theatre industry over the past three years, we are grateful to be afforded this opportunity to continue making theatre and creating an impact in our community, shares Donna Trinkoff, Amas Artistic Producer. "Both our 2020 and 2021 winners, Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, and Gabe Caruso and Sangwoo Lee received development workshops of their musicals Māyā and Settle Down this year. We are excited to begin work with our 2022 winners Charlie Roman and Will Wegner on their piece Onward & Upward, and welcome a new wave of inspiring voices to our musical theatre family."

Submissions will open on September 19, 2022, and will close December 2, 2022. All submissions must be sent through an online application that can be found at Eric H. Weinberger Award For Emerging Librettists. Only one submission per playwright/librettist will be accepted. The winner of the award will be announced in March/April 2023.For further information, please visit www.amasmusical.org

Eric H. Weinberger (1950-2017) was a playwright and musical theatre librettist. His credits include Class Mothers '68, starring Priscilla Lopez (Off Broadway and Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage - Star Ledger Award for Best New Comedy in NJ), Six Hands (Yale University and Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage), The Nightwatchman (Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage and On the Rock Productions, Key West), Tea for Three, with and starring Elaine Bromka (Amas Musical Theatre and touring the country since 2004, www.teaforthree.com), three children shows at Andy's Summer Playhouse in Peterborough, NH. Musicals: Wanda's World (Amas Musical Theatre, Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Book of a Musical, Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Musical) and published by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, www.wandasworldmusical.com), ...and Then I Wrote A Song About It (Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage and The Diversionary Theatre in San Diego, www.andtheniwroteasongaboutit.com), Brothers, Boyfriends and Other Criminals, (Zach Theatre in Austin, Texas), A Dog Story (Off Broadway and The Waterfront Playhouse, Key West). Workshop production of _Giant Steps, an "urbean" version of Jack & The Beanstalk (U of Texas in Austin).

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of inner-city young people.

