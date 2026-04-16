Alice Kremelberg & Colby Minifie to Star in CAMPING at HERE Arts Center

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Colt Coeur (Founding Artistic Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Executive Producer Heather Cohn) has announced the full cast and design team for their upcoming World Premiere of Camping by Victoria Lynne Barclay, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, at HERE Arts Center (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013), June 13-July 11.

The cast will feature Alice Kremelberg (& All Our Yesterdays at The Flea; The Sinner on USA Network) and Colby Minifie (Six Degrees of Separation on Broadway; The Boys on Amazon Prime).

The design team includes Scenic Design by Krit Robinson (No Singing in the Navy with Playwrights Horizons, Compilations in Sue with Opera Philadelphia ) Costume Design by Sarita P. Fellows (Theater of the Mind at Goodman Theater, Chicago; Dolls House at Two Rivers Theater, Redbank, Othello with Shakespeare Theater DC), Lighting Design by Vittoria Orlando (Randy Dandy's Coaster Castle with Egg & Spoon; Godbird at The Brick), Sound Design by Salvador Zamora (The Surgeon and Her Daughters with Colt Coeur; Indian Princesses at The Atlantic), and Props Design by Thomas Jenkeleit (Jesa with Ma-Yi/The Public; Touch at East Village Basement) with Production Manager Sophie Larin (Can I Be Frank? at La MaMa), Production Stage Manager Caren Celine Morris (minor•ity with Colt Coeur/WP Theater; without mirrors with David Greenspan), and Assistant Stage Manager Deletris Bryant (House of McQueen at The Mansion at Hudson Yards). Casting was by Destiny Lilly, CSA (Only Murders in the Building on Hulu; Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway). Barclay, Campbell-Holt and Colt Coeur are represented by Untitled.

This is a love story. It's hands that smell of Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue after days spent clutching fistfulls of her hair. It's the rain hitting the earth in a way that reminds you of blood, that makes you think the world's holding a knife to your underwear. It's the spins. It's running out of air because you gulped too much of it while you were sobbing. It's waking up hot and sticky. It's desperately falling in love with your Best Friend inside a camping tent while everything outside rages.

In Victoria Lynne Barclay's Camping, Brit and Ari collide over and over again, reaching for each other across the fractures that are born of time and distance. Three decades. One tent. A million things left unsaid.

Performances are scheduled on:

Saturday June 13 at 7pm (Preview)

Sunday June 14 at 7pm (Press Preview)

Tuesday June 16 at 7pm (Press Preview)

Wednesday June 17 at 2pm (Press Preview)

Wednesday, June 17 at 7pm (Press Preview

Thursday June 18 at 7pm (Opening Night)

Saturday June 20 at 2pm

Saturday, June 20 at 7pm

Sunday, June 21 at 2pm

Sunday, June 21 at 7pm

Tuesday ,June 23 at 7pm

Wednesday, June 24 at 7pm

Thursday, June 25 at 7pm

Friday, June 26 at 7pm

Saturday, June 27 at 2pm

Saturday, June 27 at 7pm

Tuesday, June 30 at 7pm

Wednesday, July 1 at 7pm

Thursday, July 2 at 2pm

Thursday, July 2 at 7pm

Tuesday, July 7 at 7pm

Wednesday, July 8 at 7pm

Thursday, July 9 at 7pm

Friday, July 10 at 7pm

Saturday, July 11 at 7pm

Tickets ($30-$120) are available for advance purchase at www.coltcoeur.org/camping. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission. The first 10 tickets for each performance are available for $10.

Camping is being presented as part of HERE Hosts, a performance series of new work from extraordinary artists, ensembles, and independent companies working in multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary form in which HERE engages artists who share values alignment and demonstrate high creative kinship.

Colt Coeur is a Brooklyn-based theatre company founded in 2010. Our original, story-driven, visceral theatre embraces the power of intimate live performance-it pulls you close and doesn't let go. Our community of artists nurtures and invests in diverse perspectives to produce work that challenges the boundaries between tradition and experimentation. We embrace the ambivalence, terror and exhilaration of our time with theatre that is an antidote to the pervasive cultural illness of loneliness. We explore themes of coming-of-age, individual and collective identity, nostalgia and history, public versus private, love, lust, and loss.

Through our unique collective process, every theatre artist-actor, playwright, designer-takes part in shared invention and collaborative creation; creating heart- and mind-opening audience experiences unlike any other. We nurture the next generation of theatre artists by providing access, education and a professional pipeline, while amplifying voices and perspectives that have historically been sidelined.

Our 41-member ensemble of actors, designers, playwrights, and directors incubates the next generation of theatre artists through the development and production of new plays-which we create from scratch. Over 15 years, Colt Coeur has produced 19 world premieres, two New York premieres, developed over 50 plays, and provided free arts intensives for over 250 students. We pride ourselves on being a laboratory for exploration while also nurturing the work of emerging artists and providing them a launch pad for their visions. Highlights from the past 15 years include Dry Land by Ruby Rae Spiegel, Empathitrax by Ana Nogueira, Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, Still by Lia Romeo, and most recently, The Surgeon and Her Daughters by Chris Gabo. www.coltcoeur.org

HERE Arts Center has been one of New York's most prolific arts organizations since 1993. Today, it stands at the forefront of the city's cultural scene, producing and presenting daring, new, multidisciplinary performance experiences. From our home in Lower Manhattan, HERE builds an inclusive community that nurtures artists of all backgrounds as they disrupt conventional expectations to create innovative performances in theatre, dance, music, puppetry, media, and visual art. By providing these genre-blending artists with an adaptive, flexible home for developing and producing their work, we share a range of perspectives reflective of the complexity of our city. HERE welcomes curious audiences to witness groundbreaking performances, responsive to the world in which we live, at free and affordable prices.

Under the leadership of Co-Directors Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, and Lanxing Fu, HERE continues to evolve as a home for artists and audiences alike. Appointed by the Board in 2024, the Co-Directors collaboratively lead the artistic and executive functions of the organization, shaping its vision, programming, and community engagement. HERE strives to create an equitable, diverse, and inclusive home in which all people have fair access to the resources they need to realize their visions. We acknowledge structural inequities that exclude individuals and communities from opportunities based on race, gender, disability, sexual orientation, class, age, and geography, and seek to counter those inequities in our work. Through mindful actions on sustainability and regenerative practices, we work toward climate justice, and a safe, livable planet for present and future artmakers and audiences. www.here.org