AN AMERICAN (NOT) IN PARIS to Run at 59E59 Ahead of Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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AN AMERICAN (NOT) IN PARIS will run at 59E59 ahead of its Edinburgh Fringe debut. Liv Rocklin chronicles her turbulent journey as a Paris exchange student. 7 songs, 6 languages, and 5 undiagnosed conditions explore loneliness and control through a Lizzie McGuire moment gone wrong.

After receiving Best of Fringe (Orlando Sentinel), Funniest of the Fringe (Pittsburgh Fringe), and Critic's Choice for Writing and Performance (PortFringe), as well as incredible reviews from Orlando Weekly, Broadway World PA, and a 'HIGHLY RECOMMEND' badge from Fringe Review, Liv Rocklin (The Second City, Broadway Comedy Club), will perform her debut solo musical comedy show at 59E59 Theaters on July 9th at 8:30pm, July 18th at 6:30pm, and July 26th at 2:30pm Off-Broadway. The show will be part of 59E59's East to Edinburgh Festival, an NYC event throughout the month of July, offering an exciting final send-off for New York's best Edinburgh Fringe shows before they head to Scotland. This will be the final run of the show before it makes its international debut at Edinburgh Fringe in August of 2026, running at Just the Tonic UK's Bottle Room venue.

Directed by Hallie Rae Sebastian (Not That Kind of Girl ​​​​​​at The Tank, Now and Later at NY Theatre Festival) and produced by Alice Zelenko (Going Away Party ​​​​​​at IRT, Titus Andronicus at La Mama), Liv Rocklin's "genius, highly entertaining" (Orlando Sentinel) new hour keeps audiences rooting for her through life's inevitable twists and turns. Join a 'GUTSY' (Portland Fringe) zillenial's journey from gluten-full to gluten-free, full of 'raw honesty' (Portland Review), foam baguettes, killer choreo, and a final confession as to why Rocklin was kicked out of Paris, France (for good?).

Mixing the styles of Bo Burnham, Rachel Bloom, and Alex Edelman, Liv Rocklin uses guitar and self-deprecation to reveal the experience of loneliness, the inimitability of youth, and the reality check of growing up in a world burning down. But hey, C'est La Vie!

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