Shahadi Wright Joseph, Kaci Walfall and Lilia Buckingham to Star in MEET ME IN FIVE at ARTXNYC
Performances will take place September 10–12 and September 17–19, 2026.
The cast has been revealed for Meet Me in Five, a new ensemble dramedy by playwright Becca Carter Freeman, directed by Emma Garner. The production will run September 10–12 and September 17–19, 2026, at ARTXNYC, 409 W 14th St, New York, NY 10014. Performances are at 7:00 PM. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.
The production stars Shahadi Wright Joseph (Us, The Lion King, Hairspray Live!), Kaci Walfall (CW's Naomi), and Lilia Buckingham (Hocus Pocus 2), with Isa Barrett, Maddie Schumacher, and Adrien Rolet (Archduke).
When five junior-year college women move into their first off-campus apartment, they toast to autonomy, ambition, and the belief that they have finally grown up. But over one volatile semester of hookups, ambition, jealousy, spiritual rituals, and unspoken trauma, their friendship fractures in ways they cannot undo. Exploring consent, queer identity, body autonomy, and the mythology of female friendship, Meet Me in Five examines the exhilaration and devastation of early adulthood through the lens of a tightly-knit group of young women struggling to define themselves and each other.
In addition to the theatrical run, Meet Me in Five will transform ARTXNYC into a hybrid theater and nightlife destination. Following Saturday evening performances on September 12 and September 19, audiences will be invited to remain for a post-show afterparty inspired by the world of the play.
Meet Me in Five is produced by Isa Barrett, Lilia Buckingham, Olivia Hewitt, Lola Kennedy, and Maddie Schumacher for Cherubs Productions, with marketing and PR by Annabelle Cooley.
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