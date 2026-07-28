AMERICA, WHO HURT YOU? to Make North American Premiere Off-Broadway

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National Black Theatre (NBT) and Theatre for a New Audience (TFANA), in association with Foment Productions and Jayson Jackson, will present the North American premiere of America, Who Hurt You?, a new solo play written and performed by Tony Award winner Sarah Jones.

Directed by Eric Ting, the production will run September 11–27, with an official opening on September 17. It marks the first production in TFANA's 2026–2027 season programmed by Artistic Director Arin Arbus.

Originally co-commissioned by National Black Theatre and the University of Oxford's Schwarzman Centre, America, Who Hurt You? follows Jones as she transforms between multiple characters while exploring America's history, identity, and divisions through comedy, storytelling, and personal narrative.

The creative team includes scenic and lighting designer Jiyoun Chang, Costume Designer Toni-Leslie James, and projection designer Stefania Bulbarella. Additional creative team members will be announced.

The production marks another collaboration between Ting and a solo performer, following Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!, Watch Me Walk, and Galas.

Tickets

Single tickets range from $70–98, with premium seating available for $125.

New Deal tickets for patrons ages 30 and under and full-time students are available for $20 for all performances.

The September 11 performance will be Pay-What-You-Can, with cash-only tickets available at the box office beginning at 6:30 p.m., subject to availability.

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