AMERICA, WHO HURT YOU? to Be Presented by National Black Theatre and TFANA

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​In a nation divided by competing narratives, who gets to tell the story of America? National Black Theatre (NBT) and Theatre for a New Audience (TFANA), in association with Foment Productions and Jayson Jackson, will present the North American premiere of Tony Award winner Sarah Jones's America, Who Hurt You?, directed by Eric Ting (September 11 - 27, opening September 17).

It's America's 250th birthday, and Sarah Jones is dragging the whole country onto the therapy couch to mark the occasion! As a powerful alternative to the digital silos and political polarization keeping us apart, America, Who Hurt You? invites audiences into a hopeful exploration of our shared history, even in these fraught times. Through her virtuosic blend of comedy, storytelling, and metamorphosis, Jones brings us together across our differences to face the myths we inherit, the realities we share, and the future we are creating together.

Originally co-commissioned by NBT and Oxford University's Schwarzman Centre, America, Who Hurt You? finds the acclaimed performer shapeshifting between characters, drawn from her own life and from our country's past.

The production's creative team is Jiyoun Chang (Scenic and Lighting Designer), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Designer), and Stefania Bulbarella (Projection Designer). Additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.

TFANA teams up with National Black Theatre (Chief Executive Officer, Sade Lythcott and Executive Artistic Director Jonathan McCrory)—the commissioning and producing theatrical home for Black artists that uplifts African American cultural identity by amplifying intersectional stories of Black life.

America, Who Hurt You? is the first production of the first TFANA season fully programmed by TFANA Artistic Director Arin Arbus. Eric Ting directs America, Who Hurt You? following three previous productions built around legendary performers: Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!, by Alina Troyano and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and starring Troyano; Anne Gridley's Watch Me Walk, first presented at Soho Rep and moving to Yale Repertory Theatre (November 14–December 5); and Charles Ludlam's Galas, starring Anthony Roth Costanzo.

Phocredit: Ryan Pfluger

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