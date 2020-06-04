ALL ARTS TALKS: THE WAIT FOR JUSTICE to Stream Today

ALL ARTS Talks: The Wait for Justice - will stream live on today, June 4 from 4-5 p.m. ET on the ALL ARTS Facebook and YouTube channels and the allarts.org homepage. An all Black panel discusses the current state of racial injustice in the United States and the role arts and culture plays.

Moderated by executive director of RestorationART and The Billie Holiday Theatre and vice president of Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, Dr. Indira Etwaroo and featuring British-born, Ghanaian playwright, radio host, international award-winning journalist and executive director of the Armah Institute for Emotional Justice, Esther Armah; associate professor of theater at Dartmouth College, former president of Black Theatre Association, award-winning writer and founder of International Summit for Black Theater, Dr. Monica White Ndounou; and American poet, playwright, novelist, essayist, actor, director, singer and songwriter, Carl Hancock Rux.

Notes ALL ARTS senior director, Joe Harrell, "Over the past year and a half, ALL ARTS has been intentional about prioritizing marginalized artists and communities through our programming. As an arts presenter, amplifying the voices and stories of artists of color is central to our mission. We hope this conversation between these incredible Black artists highlights a unique perspective on the protests and discussions already taking place around racial injustice in this country."

Tune in below:

