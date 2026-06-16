A.J. Shively, Wesley Taylor, and More Will Lead THIS WAS A MAN

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast has been announced for Gingold Theatrical Group's production of Noël Coward’s This Was A Man, marking its first New York presentation since its original 1926 premiere. The performance will take place on Monday, July 20 at 7pm.

The cast will include Jane Bruce as Lady Margot Butler, Stella Everett as Carol Churt, Vanessa Kai as Zoe St. Merryn, Carman Lacivita as Harry Challoner and Lord Robert Romford, A.J. Shively as Edward Churt, and Wesley Taylor as Evelyn Bathurst. The production will be directed by David Staller.

About the Play

One of Coward’s rarely produced early dramas, This Was a Man explores themes that would come to define much of his work: social performance, morality, jealousy, repression, and the fragility beneath upper-class sophistication. The play follows Edward Churt, a successful painter whose carefully composed world begins to fracture as he confronts his wife Carol’s infidelity. While Edward attempts to maintain an air of elegant detachment, his closest friend becomes determined to force a reckoning that threatens to upend them all.

Sharp, psychologically probing, and surprisingly modern, This Was a Man asks enduring questions about masculinity, emotional repression, and the limits of civility. What happens when good manners become a mask for pain? Is it nobler to ignore betrayal or confront it directly? And what, ultimately, does it mean to be a man?

This special addition to Project Shaw continues Gingold Theatrical Group’s long-standing commitment to reviving provocative and underappreciated theatrical works that resonate deeply with contemporary audiences. Founded in 2006, Project Shaw has become one of New York’s leading classic reading series, celebrating the legacy of George Bernard Shaw and his contemporaries through dynamic presentations featuring many of the stage’s most acclaimed artists.

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...