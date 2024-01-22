A PERFECT PEACE by Martin M. Zuckerman to be Presented at Theatre at St. Clements in February

A Perfect Peace is based upon the novel of the same title by Amos Oz with English translation by Hillel Halkin.

A Perfect Peace, a new play by Martin M. Zuckerman and directed by Hersh Ellis and Susan Kohn Green, will play Theatre at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues), it was announced today. Performances begin February 28 with opening night set for March 11 and the limited engagement runs through May 18. A Perfect Peace is based upon the novel of the same title by Amos Oz with English translation by Hillel Halkin.

A Perfect Peace tells the powerful, mystical, and universal story of Yoni, a disillusioned young war hero in 1960s Israel. Consumed with dreams of romance and adventure in the outside world, he struggles with the limitations of communal life on a kibbutz and conflicts with his wife and family. When Yoni leaves to explore his fantasies, he discovers dark truths about himself and finds that the path to his perfect peace is elusive and widely different from the one he set out to explore.

The cast of A Perfect Peace includes: Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl), Iris Bahr (Dai), Yair Ben-Dor (Prayer for the French Republic), Donald Corren (Torch Song Trilogy), Talia Sulla (Prayer for the French Republic, Huntington Theatre), and Max Wolkowitz (Indecent). Max Katz (The Thursday Night Club) and Rebecca Salzhauer (Titus Andronicus) are the understudies.

A Perfect Peace features scenic design by Zoë Hurwitz (Love and Science), costume design by Amy Sutton (Heisenberg), lighting design by Nic Vincent (Wolf Play), sound design by Frederick Kennedy (Seize the King), and projection design by Yana Biryükova (Sanctuary City). Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting, the production stage manager is Kelly Hardy and the assistant stage manager is Julie Gottfried.

“A Perfect Peace is about powerful interpersonal relationships and the limitations and expectations we sometimes place on ourselves and others,” said playwright Martin M. Zuckerman. "Though the play deals with a specific married couple and their goals and dreams, their struggles are universal because they each want more than they are getting in their relationship. I wrote this play because I feel it is important for younger people to get a sense of what life was like in Israel in its salad days; A Perfect Peace provides such a glimpse."

A Perfect Peace plays The Theatre at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). Performances are Monday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM and 7PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, and Sunday at 3PM. Tickets begin at $39.00 and are available at www.PerfectPeacePlay.com.  

For more information, please visit www.PerfectPeacePlay.com




