A HUNDRED DOLLAR BILL Will Be Performed at Theatre Row Next Month

Politically incorrect, religiously wrong, and gay­ - an utterly-familiar struggle between tradition, religion, and sex!

M. Can Yasar's original solo play "A Hundred Dollar Bill" debuts on Tuesday, November 16th at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St) at 7.30 pm

God and Sex share the same wing space, take off from the Brooklyn Bridge and fly into uncertainty. A bare shoulder at the Met, red lipstick, and an aunt's wig. In Sex and God, we trust. A Hundred Dollar Bill is a multicultural story of a Turkish man rummaging for truth and searching for his name Al Wadood, the Loving - or "Manhattan Love?"

"I wanted to write a piece that would explore forgiveness without resentment, grudges, hate, and without watching a character suffering the fate of judgment," says M. Can Yasar the creator of the show, "the private internal kind, and the kind that society and the world breeds in us."

M. Can Yasar is from Ankara, Turkey. He came to New York City five years ago with hope, away from home where he could not be accepted as he was. The city and theatre became his home. It became a place for him to exist. He learned how theatre is a living art with the space and breath within a person. The liveliness of it was so loud that it saved his life. He performed his one-person show, "Smoke Point" at the Brick Theater as a part of the New Works Festival in September 2021. The second step of his journey, "A Hundred Dollar Bill" now moves to Theatre Row with United Solo Festival. The show will be directed by Coleman Ray Clark, a director, and producer, whose work focuses on authenticity and intimacy. During the pandemic, Coleman produced The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues with thousands of artists worldwide.

Performed for one night only as part of the United Solo Show Festival on Tuesday, November 16th at 7:30 pm at Theatre Row. The performance will last forty-five minutes.

For Tickets: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/united-solo-theatre-festival-2021/