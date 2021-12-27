Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Merchant's House Cancels Remaining Performances

Dec. 27, 2021  

Out of an abundance of caution and with omicron on the rise, A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Merchant's House has decided to close the show ahead of its final scheduled performance on Friday, December 31st.

Performances are being offered virtually! For $35, join Mr. Dickens and watch online, from anywhere and on your schedule. Your pay-per-view ticket is good for three viewings of their holiday classic anytime between now and January 1, 2022.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT'S HOUSE, Charles Dickens in New York, 1867, is presented online by Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant's House Museum. Performances were filmed in the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum, New York City's only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

View online at www.summonersensemble.org.


