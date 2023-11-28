92NY's Theater For Young Audiences Celebrates Sondheim With LYRICS & LYRICISTS JR., December 9-10

This all-new, kid-friendly, 60-minute family celebration of Broadway musicals by Stephen Sondheim is inspired by NYC's celebrated American Songbook series. 

By: Nov. 28, 2023

92NY's Theater For Young Audiences Celebrates Sondheim With LYRICS & LYRICISTS JR., December 9-10

How does a show get made? What does a lyricist do? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Lyrics & Lyricists Jr.: CELEBRATING SONDHEIM, the perfect family show this holiday season from 92NY's popular Theater for Young Audiences series and filled with song, dance and fun. 

This all-new, kid-friendly, 60-minute family celebration of Broadway musicals by Stephen Sondheim is inspired by NYC's celebrated American Songbook series. For more than 50 years, 92NY's beloved Lyrics & Lyricists series has brought audiences and legends of theater together to explore the Great American Songbook. Now, in a special new series to mark 92NY's 150th anniversary, you can share the history and culture of Broadway with the next generation of theater connoisseurs.

Lyrics & Lyricists Jr.: Celebrating Sondheim is filled with Stephen Sondheim showstoppers including "Giants in the Sky," "Comedy Tonight," "Broadway Baby," and more. And, like past Lyrics & Lyricists presentations, our host and cast members will reveal little-known secrets and inside stories from behind the productions to entrance and delight our youngest audiences and their families. 
 

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th  anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit  www.92NY.org.  




