92NY's Theater For Young Audiences Celebrates Sondheim With LYRICS & LYRICISTS JR., December 9-10

How does a show get made? What does a lyricist do? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Lyrics & Lyricists Jr.: CELEBRATING SONDHEIM, the perfect family show this holiday season from 92NY's popular Theater for Young Audiences series and filled with song, dance and fun.



This all-new, kid-friendly, 60-minute family celebration of Broadway musicals by Stephen Sondheim is inspired by NYC's celebrated American Songbook series. For more than 50 years, 92NY's beloved Lyrics & Lyricists series has brought audiences and legends of theater together to explore the Great American Songbook. Now, in a special new series to mark 92NY's 150th anniversary, you can share the history and culture of Broadway with the next generation of theater connoisseurs.

Lyrics & Lyricists Jr.: Celebrating Sondheim is filled with Stephen Sondheim showstoppers including "Giants in the Sky," "Comedy Tonight," "Broadway Baby," and more. And, like past Lyrics & Lyricists presentations, our host and cast members will reveal little-known secrets and inside stories from behind the productions to entrance and delight our youngest audiences and their families.



