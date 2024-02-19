2024 New York City Fringe Festival to Present THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK: ONE WOMAN'S SEARCH FOR THE SPACE COWBOY OF HER DREAMS

Victoria Montalbano will present The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of Her Dreams written and performed by Victoria Montalbano and directed by Vincent J. Greco.

In 1997, 13-year-old Victoria Montalbano was introduced to her perfect man, Han Solo, and she's been looking for him ever since. Watch her grow from awkward theatre kid to professional out of work actress while swiping her way through a galaxy far, far away!

The creative team will include Vincent J. Greco (Director) and Emily Nelson (Costume Design).

The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

About the Artist

Victoria Montalbano (Writer/Performer) is a Chicago-based actress, writer, storyteller, and producer. Her solo comedy has been featured at the LOS ANGELES WOMEN'S THEATRE FESTIVAL, STORY SESSIONS, TENX9 CHICAGO, SERVING THE SENTENCE, POUR ONE OUT, and more. She was part of the iO Chicago improv team, Plus-Prov and has been touring The Princess Strikes Back on the Fringe Festival Circuit since 2021. Selected Chicago Theatre: Twelfth Night (Olivia), The Comedy of Errors (Dromio of Syracuse), Arms and the Man (Louka), Tony n' Tina's Wedding (Donna/Terry). Film: Cancel this Movie (Lead), Cupid's Chokehold (Supporting). TV/New Media: Apartment 101 (Recurring Guest Star), Chi-Nannigans (Co-Star), The Studio (Co-Star). Podcast: Co-host Now Kiss! A Shipping Podcast. VICTORIA has a degree in Drama from Syracuse University. More info at: www.VictoriaNotVicky.com

New York City Fringe Festival

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-basedd theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc.