||: GIRLS :||: CHANCE :||: MUSIC :|| to Open Off-Broadway This Spring
||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :|| at the Vineyard Theatre will begin on May 12, 2026 and will play through June 21, 2026.
Vineyard Theatre will present the world premiere of ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :|| written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Eisa Davis and directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon.
||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :|| at the Vineyard Theatre will begin on May 12, 2026 and will play through June 21, 2026. ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :|| is a co-production with American Conservatory Theater.
The cast includes Gianna DiGregorio Rivera (Private Lives), Hillary Fisher (Cyrano), Naomi Latta (In The Heights) and Yeena Sung (Younger).
Four gifted teenagers collaborate and collide one pivotal summer at a prestigious girls’ music program in Berkeley. As their connections intensify, the world outside thrums with a steady undercurrent of disaster and emergency – and they must find new ways to improvise on stage and off. Featuring a live score with elements unique to each performance, this world-premiere play from acclaimed playwright-composer-actor and Pulitzer Prize finalist Eisa Davis (Bulrusher, Warriors concept album) is a sharp, hilarious, aching story about coming of age under pressure. What does it mean to make something beautiful when everything might fall apart?
The creative team for ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :|| includes Nina Ball (Scenic Design), Mel Ng (Costume Design), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Design), Fan Zhang (Sound Design), Joy Meads (Dramaturg), Peter Dunn Casting and LeeAnn Dowd (Casting), Shiku Thuo (Production Stage Manager).
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