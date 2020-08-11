Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUMMER STAND UP Returns to Latter Through August 29

Article Pixel

Each one-hour show includes 4 comedians.

Aug. 11, 2020  
SUMMER STAND UP Returns to Latter Through August 29

From June 24 to August 29, there will finally be a Summer Standup at Latter! Each one-hour show includes 4 comedians.

The following safety measures will be enforced:

• Disinfect your hands before entering the room
• Remember to cough / sneeze in the arm hook (if you do not have a paper towel)
• Only payment by card
• Only table service
• Keep distance
• Minimal circulation in the room
• 1 meter distance between the tables
• 1 meters between us and you
• If you are a little shabby, stay at home

There is a guaranteed 1 m distance between seats. There are a maximum of 200 guests in the hall on the Main Stage, and 126 on the Club Stage. The tickets are numbered.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.latter.no/forestillinger/sommerstandup-2020.


Related Articles View More Norway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Max von Essen's Birdland Concert!
  • 5 More Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!
  • University of Arkansas' University Symphony Orchestra Announces Fall Auditions
  • Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!