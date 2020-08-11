SUMMER STAND UP Returns to Latter Through August 29

Each one-hour show includes 4 comedians.

From June 24 to August 29, there will finally be a Summer Standup at Latter! Each one-hour show includes 4 comedians.

The following safety measures will be enforced:

• Disinfect your hands before entering the room

• Remember to cough / sneeze in the arm hook (if you do not have a paper towel)

• Only payment by card

• Only table service

• Keep distance

• Minimal circulation in the room

• 1 meter distance between the tables

• 1 meters between us and you

• If you are a little shabby, stay at home

There is a guaranteed 1 m distance between seats. There are a maximum of 200 guests in the hall on the Main Stage, and 126 on the Club Stage. The tickets are numbered.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.latter.no/forestillinger/sommerstandup-2020.

