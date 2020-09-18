Performances take place September 5-19.

Operaen presents Purriot and the Lost Bronze Horse, September 5-19.

Master detective Purriot, a humorous mix of leek and detective, is tasked with investigating the disappearance of a valuable museum object. A small bronze horse from the Middle Ages has mysteriously disappeared during the rehearsals of the historical theater performance Hurlumspelet .

At the same time, the detective's beautiful wife, Paprika, gets a big role in the theater production.

The local policeman, Inspector Gurk, not exactly the smartest guy in the world, becomes her opponent in the game - like the love-sick King. The theater director, the cultural lady Sellerina Stang, has an answer struggling to keep track of the actors and the rebellious peasant army.

Meanwhile, a hard-pressed Purriot tries to solve the mystery in the best Agatha Christie style. The premiere is approaching, and behind the scenes, jealousy and strong emotions are raging.

Composer Gisle Kverndokk has together with author Bjørn F. Rørvik written an opera for the Opera's children's choir, based on Bjørn F. Rørvik and Ragnar Aalbus' popular children's books about the Master Detective Purriot. The performance received the Critics Award for Music 2018.

The performance is best suited for children between 5 and 12 years.

