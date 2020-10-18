The show runs 16th – 23rd October 2020.

Nordic Black Theatre presents Pieces of a Man - the life, words and music of Gil Scott Heron.

The production was written and directed by Cliff A. Moustache and Jason Nemor Harden.

After much success with the original play in 2018, Pieces of A Man will be set up again at Nordic Black Theatre & Cafeteatret from 16th - 23rd October 2020.

Gil Scott-Heron is well known for his mesmerizing mix of poetry and politics, he became known as 'the godfather of rap' and 'the black Bob Dylan'. He was also a novelist and activist, with a huge influence on rap, soul, slam-poetry and modern music generally.

This play takes its title from a classic example of a Gil Scott-Heron track - it is poetic, political as well as being very emotionally touching.

The performance is in English.

Purchase tickets at https://nordicblacktheatre.ticketco.events/no/nb.

