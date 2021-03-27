National Theatret Presents EARTH SKY SONG

This is a newly written play by the playwright Fredrik Høyer, which under Mattis Herman Nyquist 's direction builds on the themes of the cult phenomenon and the underground project Grønlandsūtraen from 2016, which they together were behind. Where the "sūtra" was hailed for its subtle and despairing thematization of small and big worries, a considerably more troubled world is put under the microscope in Earth Sky Song .

This time we meet an expanded group of actors and artists, who will inaugurate the National Theater's new stage, namely Kanonhallen on Løren . The audience is invited into a pulsating sound and slide, signed by electronics musician Bendik Baksaas , lighting designer Øyvind Wangensteen , in Alva Brosten 's costume design and with Ida Wigdel as choreographer. Together they will create a performance that explores the boundaries of the theater - as in a nightclub or a ritual gathering.



The cannon hall on Løren was a German weapons workshop during World War II. The National Theater has now taken over the premises and will have Kanonhallen as one of its stages in the period when the main building is rehabilitated. Jordopphimlesang , which premieres on March 4, 2021, inaugurates Oslo's new theater stage.

