NOAH'S ARK Comes to the Norwegian National Ballet This Week

The children's choir takes you on an important journey, to music by Benjamin Britten!

A boat that makes sure the world does not go under

God commissioned Noah to save the world. He was to do this by building a huge boat, where he was to take the family and a couple of all the world's animals with him on board.

But Noah's wife and her friends refused to believe in any disaster. They would rather stay, enjoy life and live in hustle and bustle. When the great flood came, Mrs. Noah was rescued on board at the last minute, but her friends drowned.

What would Noah do today if he were to save the world?

In the Children's Choir's version of Benjamin Britten 's Noah's Ark (Noye's Fludde ), we try to imagine what it would be like today if Noah was commissioned to save life on earth. What would he do and who could help him?

Do we also live some of our lives in hustle and bustle and deny the future of the earth? Can the same questions asked in the story of Noah's ark help us understand what we need to do to save the world today?

Suitable for children and young people from 10 years and up.

Performances run May 22-29, 2022.

