MOLDE INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL to Kick Off On July 15, 2019

The Molde International Jazz Festival will kick off on July 15 and will last through July 20.

Experience Europe's oldest annual jazz festival Vibrant rhythms permeate every nook and cranny of Molde when thousands of visitors descend on the town during the festival week. The whole of Molde pulsates from morning to night, to the accompaniment of jazz music from all corners of the world - in the magnificent surroundings that only Northwest Norway can offer. In this beautiful setting you will encounter throngs of happy people, street sellers, art exhibitions, enthusiastic festival officials, outdoor restaurants - and more than 100 concerts, several of them free.

The festival is held every year in week 29 in July, and cooperates with other festivals in both Norway and abroad.

Moldejazz is a foundation, with a permanent administration that works throughout the year consisting of 5 man-years. The annual turnover is approx. NOK 30 million. During 6 hectic days in week 29, approx. 120 concerts, they sell approx. 22,000 tickets, 500 artists playing, 600 volunteers working for us and approx. 60,000 people visit Molde during the festival week.

Besides the artistic, they take care of a number of business areas related to the festival sales and restaurant business, sponsorship work, etc.

For tickets and more information about Moldejazz, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Norway Stories

More Hot Stories For You