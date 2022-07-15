JO STROMGREN COMPANY: MADE IN OSLO Comes to Norwegian National Ballet in August

Jo Strømgren Kompani serves a three-course menu consisting of energetic and completely different choreographies - created in Oslo.

Powerful dance for reflection

Three energetic pieces offer thought-provoking reflections on the present and the way we live: Kvart (2004), Ringen (2014) and Gone (2015).

Award-winning Kvart takes place on a square woolen blanket, and explores a type of dance that is not so often shown on stages - dancers who dance for each other.

To crackling French music from the 1930s, Strømgren takes us on a game with the Ring - perhaps the world's oldest symbol.

In Gone there is a wonder about the relationship between sadness and nostalgia, about where one ends and where the other begins, and about aggression and denial that one has to go through along the way.

Created for popular dance company

Originally, these works were created for the Oslo Dance Ensemble (ODE), one of the most popular dance companies in Norway for more than three decades - and Jo Strømgren was the choreographer who collaborated with them most often. Throughout the company's lifetime from 1994 to 2018, he created eight works for them. ODE never danced outside the country's borders, but with Made in Oslo , the three works meet the world on an international tour. After playing in Lithuania and Spain, the performance returns to the city where the works took shape - and here to the Opera.

Co-production with Oslo Danse Ensemble

Performances run August 25-28, 2022.