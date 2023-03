Isák: Opprør i Operaen Comes to Den Norske Opera This Weekend

A new work is on its way: Some Girls Don’t Turn, where Emma Portner re-imagines dance beyond the spectacle of man or woman.

February 24, 2023

Three of Scandinavia’s most celebrated actors will perform together on stage when The National Theatre of Norway returns to The Coronet Theatre, following its sell-out Little Eyolf, with Strindberg’s savagely comic domestic drama, Dance of Death. The production is currently playing to sell out audiences at the National Theatre of Norway.