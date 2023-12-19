Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards

FRIKAR: SKAUT Comes to Den Norske Opera in January

The performance is set for 5 January, 2024.

Dec. 19, 2023

Frikar's Skaut comes to Den Norske Opera next month. The performance is set for 5 January, 2024.

In Skaut you meet five female dancers who, in various ways, seek freedom through dressing and undressing. They both tighten the grip and let their hair down through bound contemporary dance and free folk dance.

Skaut means headscarf, and choreographer Hallgrim Hansegård has focused on the historically complex traditions of controlling the female body with a piece of cloth. The five co-creating dancers' experiences of being a woman today have also influenced the vision. 

When we made SKAUT, we studied 18th and 19th century religious and practical use of the headscarf. We spoke to older women from Valdres who grew up wearing a headscarf and to younger hijab- and headscarf wearers of today.

The dancers have learned cow and goat kulning which are song traditions developed by women, for women and animals. Full of energy, humor, wildness and beauty, the dancers play with the folk dance’s traditional gender roles and how you can free yourself from it.

SKAUT is a down-to-earth show that takes Norwegian folk dance to new heights.




