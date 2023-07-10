FRAM Comes to Den Norske Opera in September

Performances run 15-24 September.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

BALLETTSKOLENS OPPTAKSPROVE Comes to to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo 1 BALLETTSKOLENS OPPTAKSPROVE Comes to to Den Norske Opera Next Month

FRAM Comes to Den Norske Opera in September

An elderly woman, the anthropologist Ameli, is on her deathbed. She fantasises about being on board the Fram on its way to the North Pole, together with Nansen and his Arctic explorers. On this journey, anything can happen. And it does.  

Two worlds, one life 

Fram is not only the name of Nansen’s ship, but also of a nursing home outside of Oslo.  

For Ameli, fiction and reality become increasingly blurred. In the outer world, she is moved from her home into an institution – from the known into the unknown. In the inner world, she sets out on a journey into a frozen wasteland – that turns out to be steaming hot.  

Dream team is back 

Composer Synne Skouen, librettist Oda Radoor and director Hilde Anderssen captivated audiences and critics alike with Ballerina in 2017. The dream team has returned with a new, tender-hearted and beautiful opera on the intimate Second Stage.  

Performances run 15-24 September.




RELATED STORIES - Norway

1
BALLETTSKOLENS OPPTAKSPROVE Comes to to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo
BALLETTSKOLENS OPPTAKSPROVE Comes to to Den Norske Opera Next Month

Har du en gutt eller jente som drømmer om å danse ballett i Nøtteknekkeren, Light of Passage eller kanskje Tornerose?  Da har du sjansen nå, mellom 24. august og 6. september! 

2
A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football Comes to Den Norske Opera Photo
A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football Comes to Den Norske Opera

The worlds’ first Football ballet and Jo Strømgren Kompani’s breakthrough work, has toured all over the world since the premiere in 1997!

3
SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera Photo
SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

Den Norske Opera presents Sleeping Beauty, a new classic full-length ballet by Christian Spuck. Dancing on toes to Tchaikovsky in a fanciful version of the fairytale. Performances are running now through 24 September.

4
Prokofiev 3 Comes to Den Norske Opera With Isata Kanneh-Mason Photo
Prokofiev 3 Comes to Den Norske Opera With Isata Kanneh-Mason

The Norwegian National Opera Orchestra welcomes the summer with the British it pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason – under the musical direction of the chief conductor of Finland’s National Opera, Hannu Lintu.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
View all Videos

Norway SHOWS

Recommended For You