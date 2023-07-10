FRAM Comes to Den Norske Opera in September

An elderly woman, the anthropologist Ameli, is on her deathbed. She fantasises about being on board the Fram on its way to the North Pole, together with Nansen and his Arctic explorers. On this journey, anything can happen. And it does.

Two worlds, one life

Fram is not only the name of Nansen’s ship, but also of a nursing home outside of Oslo.

For Ameli, fiction and reality become increasingly blurred. In the outer world, she is moved from her home into an institution – from the known into the unknown. In the inner world, she sets out on a journey into a frozen wasteland – that turns out to be steaming hot.

Dream team is back

Composer Synne Skouen, librettist Oda Radoor and director Hilde Anderssen captivated audiences and critics alike with Ballerina in 2017. The dream team has returned with a new, tender-hearted and beautiful opera on the intimate Second Stage.

Performances run 15-24 September.