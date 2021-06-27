BURNED Will Be Performed at the National Theatret This Fall

The captivating and groundbreaking piece Forbrent is a "page turner" on stage: In search of their mother's dark secret, a pair of twins embark on an adventurous journey in her footsteps - a journey that changes everything.

When the mother of the twins Jeanne and Simon dies, she leaves behind two letters: one to a brother they did not know existed and one to a father they thought was dead. In the will, the mother writes that the twins themselves must find the two and hand over the letters. But why should they listen to a mother who was never really present and who did not say a single word in the last years of her life?

Reluctantly, they embark on their own journey, which leads them to their mother's burned homeland. In search of their missing brother and lost father, they discover an incredible story that they had no idea about. A story that turns everything they thought they knew upside down. About the mother - and about themselves.

The play Burned (in French Incendies ) was written by the Lebanese-Canadian playwright Wajdi Mouawad in 2003, and has since been staged in many countries. In 2010, the play became the film Nawal's Secret . It received rave reviews and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

When the play now premieres on The National Theatre's new stage Kanonhallen, it is in director Maren Bjørseth's staging. Bjørseth is known for his beautiful and epic productions, such as the sparkling marathon production My Brilliant Girlfriend at the Oslo New Theater in 2019 and the unforgettable Romeo and Juliet at the Norwegian Theater in 2016 - a performance for which Bjørseth was also nominated for the Hedda Prize.

Burned is a rich story that contains many destinies, places and stories and shows us how family stories can leave traces for several generations. That everything is not always as you think. And that horrible circumstances can breed more than just hatred.

