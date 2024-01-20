Washington and Lee University to Host Playwright Crystal Skillman for Reading of RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD This Weekend

The free reading will be on campus in the Northen Auditorium on January 21st at 2 PM.

By: Jan. 20, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
Fairfax County Nonprofit Arts And Culture Sector Generates $260.3M In Economic Activity Photo 4 Fairfax County Nonprofit Arts And Culture Sector Generates $260.3M In Economic Activity

Washington and Lee University to Host Playwright Crystal Skillman for Reading of RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD This Weekend

Crystal Skillman, celebrated playwright, and musical theater collaborator, will visit Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia for a reading of her play Rain and Zoe Save the World.

The free reading will be on campus in the Northen Auditorium on January 21st at 2 PM.

After the reading, Skillman will talk with the audience and answer questions. Her appearance is sponsored by the Glasgow Endowment Fund.

The cast will feature Estrella Burks-Parra, Sam Camp, Charlie Euripides, and Nancy Johnston.  Darden Page will read stage directions. Stephanie Sandberg directs. The play will feature songs written for the play by Bobby Cronin.

In this impactful story, two young activists from Washington State embark on an impulsive motorcycle journey to join a group of environmental protesters on the East Coast. As they follow a route along a major pipeline across the country, what begins as their longing to belong to something greater than themselves gives way to Rain and Zoe discovering that the true danger in this world might just be coming of age as they learn what it truly takes to change the world.

Rain and Zoe Save the World was awarded the 2018 Earth Matters On Stage Prize and the play received its world premiere at the Jermyn Street Theatre in London in February 2022 led by Drew & Dane Productions. The play recently was shared at an invite-only industry read at the University of Maryland in spring 2023 and had a private workshop in New York this past fall, both directed by Obie-Award winner director Jared Mezzocchi.

Drew Desky and Dane Levens of Drew & Dane Productions said, “In a time when theatres are looking to re-engage their audiences and bring in the next generation of theatregoers, Rain and Zoe is a powerful intergenerational story that couldn't be more important as we face the climate crisis. We are so excited that college students have the opportunity to work on this impactful yet fun show as we expand the play's reach to a US audience after our premiere in London.”

For more about Rain and Zoe Save the World, please visit the show's website: https://www.rainandzoe.com/

Skillman is a four-time NYTimes Critics' Pick playwright who has expanded into audio drama and television. She is the author of the plays Geek, Open, and co-author of the audio play King Kirby with Fred Van Lente. She is also the book writer on the musical stage adaptation of the hit claymation film Mary and Max with composer/lyricist Bobby Cronin. In addition, she has written for Marvel Comics and for the animated program “Adventure Time”'s comic book series with BOOM! Studios. The graphic novel of her Webtoon “Eat Fighter” will be coming out from Rocketship Entertainment. www.crystalskillman.com



RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
Handel And Haydn Society Continues Historic Season With A Celebration Of The British Baroq Photo
Handel And Haydn Society Continues Historic Season With A Celebration Of The British Baroque

The Handel and Haydn Society returns in February to continue its 209th season with a celebration of the British Baroque from world renowned violinist Rachel Podger at the New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall February 2 + 4, 2024.

2
WORKING Comes to Creative Cauldron in February Photo
WORKING Comes to Creative Cauldron in February

 In February, Creative Cauldron will mount a production of Working, a musical based on the Studs Terkel Book: Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do. Learn more about the production here!

3
Fairfax County Nonprofit Arts And Culture Sector Generates $260.3M In Economic Activity Photo
Fairfax County Nonprofit Arts And Culture Sector Generates $260.3M In Economic Activity

Fairfax County Nonprofit Arts and Culture Sector Generates $260.3M in Economic Activity according to Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 Study.

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Central Virginia! Winners include Renaissance Theatre Company, Virginia Musical Theatre and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Washington and Lee University to Host Playwright Crystal Skillman for Reading of RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD This WeekendWashington and Lee University to Host Playwright Crystal Skillman for Reading of RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD This Weekend
Handel And Haydn Society Continues Historic Season With A Celebration Of The British BaroqueHandel And Haydn Society Continues Historic Season With A Celebration Of The British Baroque
WORKING Comes to Creative Cauldron in FebruaryWORKING Comes to Creative Cauldron in February
Fairfax County Nonprofit Arts And Culture Sector Generates $260.3M In Economic ActivityFairfax County Nonprofit Arts And Culture Sector Generates $260.3M In Economic Activity

Videos

Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
But Why Bump Off Barnaby? in Central Virginia But Why Bump Off Barnaby?
Little Theatre of Norfolk (1/12-1/28)
The Three Musketeers in Central Virginia The Three Musketeers
Virginia Stage Company (3/06-3/24)
Indecent in Central Virginia Indecent
Generic Theater (5/17-6/02)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Central Virginia Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Ferguson Center for the Arts [Concert Hall] (3/22-3/22)
Chicken & Biscuits in Central Virginia Chicken & Biscuits
Little Theatre of Norfolk (3/22-4/07)
Riverside Christmas Spectacular in Central Virginia Riverside Christmas Spectacular
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (11/20-12/29)
Anon(ymous) in Central Virginia Anon(ymous)
VCUArts Theatre (2/22-2/25)
Hadestown in Central Virginia Hadestown
Chrysler Hall (3/26-3/31)
Kinky Boots in Central Virginia Kinky Boots
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (7/19-8/11)
Jersey Boys in Central Virginia Jersey Boys
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (1/17-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You