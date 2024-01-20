Washington and Lee University to Host Playwright Crystal Skillman for Reading of RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD This Weekend

Crystal Skillman, celebrated playwright, and musical theater collaborator, will visit Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia for a reading of her play Rain and Zoe Save the World.

The free reading will be on campus in the Northen Auditorium on January 21st at 2 PM.

After the reading, Skillman will talk with the audience and answer questions. Her appearance is sponsored by the Glasgow Endowment Fund.

The cast will feature Estrella Burks-Parra, Sam Camp, Charlie Euripides, and Nancy Johnston. Darden Page will read stage directions. Stephanie Sandberg directs. The play will feature songs written for the play by Bobby Cronin.

In this impactful story, two young activists from Washington State embark on an impulsive motorcycle journey to join a group of environmental protesters on the East Coast. As they follow a route along a major pipeline across the country, what begins as their longing to belong to something greater than themselves gives way to Rain and Zoe discovering that the true danger in this world might just be coming of age as they learn what it truly takes to change the world.

Rain and Zoe Save the World was awarded the 2018 Earth Matters On Stage Prize and the play received its world premiere at the Jermyn Street Theatre in London in February 2022 led by Drew & Dane Productions. The play recently was shared at an invite-only industry read at the University of Maryland in spring 2023 and had a private workshop in New York this past fall, both directed by Obie-Award winner director Jared Mezzocchi.

Drew Desky and Dane Levens of Drew & Dane Productions said, “In a time when theatres are looking to re-engage their audiences and bring in the next generation of theatregoers, Rain and Zoe is a powerful intergenerational story that couldn't be more important as we face the climate crisis. We are so excited that college students have the opportunity to work on this impactful yet fun show as we expand the play's reach to a US audience after our premiere in London.”

For more about Rain and Zoe Save the World, please visit the show's website: https://www.rainandzoe.com/

Skillman is a four-time NYTimes Critics' Pick playwright who has expanded into audio drama and television. She is the author of the plays Geek, Open, and co-author of the audio play King Kirby with Fred Van Lente. She is also the book writer on the musical stage adaptation of the hit claymation film Mary and Max with composer/lyricist Bobby Cronin. In addition, she has written for Marvel Comics and for the animated program “Adventure Time”'s comic book series with BOOM! Studios. The graphic novel of her Webtoon “Eat Fighter” will be coming out from Rocketship Entertainment. www.crystalskillman.com