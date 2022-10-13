Virginia Stage Company and Core Theatre Ensemble Team Up To Present THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS

Virginia Stage Company (VSC) and Core Theatre Ensemble (CTE) present Ginna Hoben's The Twelve Dates of Christmas, a hilarious contemporary comedy about the modern dating scene during the holiday season. This season special will run in tandem with Virginia Stage Company's favorite holiday tradition of A Merry Little Christmas Carol from December 8 -18, 7 performances only!

After catching her fiancé kissing another woman at the televised Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Mary's life falls apart -- just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world, where "romance" ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. It seems nothing can help Mary's growing cynicism, until the charm and innocence of a five-year-old boy unexpectedly brings a new outlook on life and love. This heartwarming yet hilarious one-woman play is sure to leave audiences in stitches. Take a break from the family holiday traditions and make your spirits bright with this holiday date night!

Core Theatre Ensemble founding member and Virginia Stage Company's own Emel Ertugrul stars as Mary, the recently single young woman forced to navigate the complex and, often, disastrous dating scene. Fellow Core Theatre Ensemble member Laura Agudelo, who is also currently starring in VSC's Every Brilliant Thing tour, will direct.

This production contains mature language and is for anyone who can relate to the awful, yet hilarious, outcomes from dating in the modern world. Tickets are only $35 each and can be purchased online here: www.vastage.org/12Dates or over the phone at (757) 627 - 1234.