Virginia Repertory Theatre Names Amy Wratchford as Interim Managing Director

The Virginia Repertory Theatre board of directors has announced its appointment of Amy Wratchford as Interim Managing Director.

After more than a decade as managing director for the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, Va., Wratchford pivoted in early 2021 to launch The Wratchford Group, a nationally known arts management consultancy with regional theater clients throughout Virginia as well as Florida, California and Chicago.

As interim managing director of Virginia Repertory Theatre, Wratchford will join a seasoned leadership team that includes Artistic Director of Community Desiree Roots, Artistic Director of Education Todd D. Norris and Artistic Director of Programming Rick Hammerly.

“Amy has been immersed in the Virginia theater scene for 13 years and has a history with Virginia Rep, having participated in several of our strategic planning processes,” said Martha Quinn, Virginia Repertory Theatre board chair. “She has an incredible passion for the arts, deep compassion for the people who make a theater run, and a keen understanding of the role we play within our community. Her expertise in interim theater leadership, financial analysis and organizational structure assessment and reorganization is precisely what we need right now as we chart an exciting future and launch a national search for our next managing director.”

“I have a deep respect for Virginia Rep’s roots in the community that can be traced to its founding organizations – the Barksdale Theatre and Theatre IV – and I am incredibly excited to help set the organization up for success in this new, post-pandemic era of non-profit theater,” said Wratchford. “In my 20+ years managing nonprofit theaters, I’ve handled multiple transitions, and delight in helping organizations and their staff joyfully and effectively fulfill their mission. Virginia Rep’s needs and my skills are a good match.”

The post-pandemic era has been dire for countless theater companies, but Virginia Rep is defying the odds. “Our theatre embodies that wonderful quote by novelist James Lane Allen, ‘Adversity does not build character, it reveals it,’” said Quinn.

Since its earliest days as Barksdale Theatre in the 1950s, for example, Virginia Rep distinguished itself as a trailblazer with a steadfast commitment to racial equity. “Almost exactly a year ago, we surprised everyone with our bold but strategic decision to purchase the Scottish Rite Temple – now known as the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education – saving that historic performing arts space from development and establishing a new home for our Children’s Theatre,” said Quinn.

“Now, though ticket sales have yet to return to pre-pandemic numbers, the Richmond community’s resolute support and love for Virginia Rep, combined with the inspiring dedication and resilience of our talented staff, is enabling us to continue to rebound. This summer, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical was our most successful musical, in terms of ticket sales, since the pandemic. Likewise, POTUS, which closed at the end of September, was our most successful play in terms of ticket sales. With Amy Wratchford as interim managing director, we expect to continue this successful trajectory.”

Wratchford, who simultaneously is serving as interim managing director at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Va., will begin work with Virginia Repertory Theatre immediately, but will transition more fully into her role when Barter Theatre announces its new managing director in the coming months. Since launching The Wratchford Group, all of her interim work has been hybrid in nature.

Prior to leading the American Shakespeare Center, Wratchford was managing director of Synchronicity Theatre in Atlanta, and spent a decade in New York, acting, directing, and producing. Wratchford holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting from the New York University Tisch School of the Arts and a Master in Fine Arts in performing arts management from Brooklyn College.

