Virginia Repertory Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season

The long intermission is over, and Virginia Repertory Theatre is ready to welcome patrons and friends back for our 2021-2022 Signature Season. The season is filled with powerful stories, incredible musicals and compelling plays that will inspire resilience and hope as we celebrate reopening.

"After being dark for over a year, we are ready to turn our lights back on. We are looking out for the safety of our patrons and are following CDC, state and national theatre guidelines. Patrons will have plenty of notice on how to prepare for their visit to the November Theatre," said Managing Director Phil Whiteway.

Ella and Her Fella Frank

By Bo Wilson

Based on a concept by Randy Strawderman

July 9 - September 12, 2021

Ella and Her Fella Frank is inspired by our 1999 mega-hit musical by the same name, originally created and directed by the late Randy Strawderman. This summer's production invites us to a concert in heaven with Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra, played by Virginia Rep favorites Desirée Roots and Scott Wichmann. This new, charming and touching musical revue, written by Bo Wilson, celebrates the enduring magic of music and live theatre.

Pipeline

By Dominique Morisseau

October 15 - November 7, 2021

A mother fights to give her son a future without turning her back on the community that made him who he is. An inner-city public high school teacher, Nya sends her son, Omari, to a private boarding school to give him opportunities her students do not have. Will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away? Timely and riveting, Pipeline was one of the most produced plays in 2019.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Adapted by Joe Landry

December 3, 2021 - January 2, 2022

This exciting holiday favorite is told in an entirely new way. It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play brings the entire town of Bedford Falls to life as it tells the beloved story of irrepressible George Bailey through the lens of a live 1940's radio broadcast. It's the perfect holiday experience for the whole family.

A Doll's House, Part 2

By Lucas Hnath

February 4 - 27, 2022

Nora Helmer slammed the door and walked out of A Doll's House. This explosively entertaining continuation of Ibsen's original masterwork examines what happens when she walks back through that same door fifteen years later. Gender roles and societal expectations are turned on their heads in this contemporary drama, as Lucas Hnath brings Nora's untold story to life. A Doll's House, Part 2 was the top play produced in America in 2019.

Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show

By Fats Waller and Richard Maltby

April 8 - May 15, 2022

Ain't Misbehavin' is one of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time and winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical. The intoxicating music of Fats Waller will delight and energize you, and provide great insight into a vibrant time in American history and music.

Mamma Mia

Book by Catherine Johnson

Music and lyrics by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus

June 24 - August 7, 2022

Mamma Mia explodes with harmonic hit songs made famous by the popular 1970s group ABBA. A bride-to-be tries to find her real father by inviting the three possible men to her wedding without telling her mother, who was once the lead singer of Donna and the Dynamos. Set on a colorful Greek island, this beautiful show will have you singing and dancing along as Donna and her back-up singers perform, and the mystery is solved.

