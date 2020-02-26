Virginia Arts Festival Announces Postponement of Hong Kong Ballet

Virginia Arts Festival shared today the announcement by Hong Kong Ballet that in light of recent developments related to the current coronavirus outbreak, the company's upcoming tour to the U.S. will be postponed to an upcoming season. The Virginia Arts Festival engagement, which was scheduled for April 17 to 19 2020, was to feature the company's exuberant production of ALICE (in wonderland).

Hong Kong Ballet Artistic Director Septime Webre says, "As a global cultural ambassador for Hong Kong, the Company was really looking forward to performing for our American fans and are disappointed about postponing our April performances. However, we understand that the health and safety of our dancers and the general public comes first. We sincerely hope that Hong Kong and the rest of the world will recover soon and are committed to returning to Virginia as well as touring in other US cities in the coming seasons."

"We are saddened to announce the postponement of our Hong Kong Ballet performances," said Virginia Arts Festival Perry Artistic Director Robert W. Cross. "Our hearts go out to the dancers, who have dedicated their lives to their art, winning international acclaim for their performances. But our first concern must be for the safety of the dancers. We remain committed to bringing this great company to the Festival in the near future and will announce rescheduled dates as soon as possible."

Ticketholders for the affected performances can visit vafest.org/hkballet or call 757-282-2822.





