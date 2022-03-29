VSC and Norfolk State University Theatre Company's Present DREAMGIRLS

Virginia Stage Company and Norfolk State University Theatre Company join forces again to present the Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk Award-Winning musical Dreamgirls at The Historic Wells Theatre (108 E. Tazewell Street, Norfolk VA) from April 13th to May 1st, 2022.

Norfolk State University Theatre Company has been a steadfast partner in producing theatre that both entertains and educates, including acclaimed productions of The Wiz, The Parchman Hour, and The Bluest Eye. VSC is excited to once again welcome Anthony Stockard to the director's chair at The Wells as he brings Tom Eyen and Henry Krieger's masterful piece to life.

"We knew coming out of the pandemic that we wanted to produce together," explained VSC Producing Artistic Director Tom Quaintance, "So I simply asked Anthony 'What do you want to do? Dream big.'" That was how the musical Dreamgirls and its journey to the Wells Theatre began. Norfolk State University Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Anthony Stockard added, "It's some of the most amazing song collections in musical theatre...so, why not? It is a remarkable, legendary Broadway musical for every reason imaginable...it's a story about making space for people, and how those people entered the music scene. One of the greatest things that glues this production together is the synergy between professionals and pre-professionals...in this particular show a new benchmark that has not been reached before in these collaborations...some of our previous students and collaborators are earning their stripes as professionals in this production." Quaintance went on to talk about how the partnership "between the premier professional theatre in the region and the premier acting training program in the region helps make Hampton Roads not just a destination for art...but a place for artists to work, create, and live." You can watch the complete interview here.

Dreamgirls tells the captivating story of up-and-coming singers Deena, Lorrell, and Effie otherwise known as 'The Dreamettes.' They begin as talented, sharp, and close friends that gradually progress to rename their act 'The Dreams' before the competitive world of show business starts to take a toll on their art, their relationships, and their friendship. As their careers, and passions change, the group gradually grapples with the decision to stay together for the sake of what they made...or to break apart and allow each other the freedom to pursue their individual dreams. The musical, which premiered on Broadway at The Imperial Theatre in 1981 playing over 1,521 performances, was a springboard for many performers' musical careers. Jennifer Holiday's lasting single "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," which dominated the Billboard R&B charts as the #1 single in 1982, also comes from the show. In 2006, the musical was adapted into a feature film starring Jamie Foxx, Beyonce Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, Jennifer Hudson, and more. The award-winning film re-sparked attention on the musical, and retold the story for a new generation using celebrities and spell-binding musical numbers that revitalized the passion for this incredible show coming to The Wells Theatre. Performances begin right before the show's 40th anniversary of winning 6 Tony Awards.