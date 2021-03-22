VCUarts Theatre Presents THE DENTIST

VCUarts Theatre will present The Dentist by Terry Glaser, and directed by Jeff Darland. Performances will run April 8th - April 16th, 2021.

The Dentist is a zany tale of improvised dialogue, physical acting, and colorful characters. Youthful lovers, aging lust, clever servants, foolish masters and eccentric townsfolk collide in crazy combinations and schemes.

It all begins when Pantalone, the town's most powerful citizen, stirs up a hornet's nest of unrest. He woos his son's sweetheart, bites his servant on the arm, and pits himself against friend and foe alike. The aggrieved citizens hatch a plot to get revenge and save the young lovers. They enlist the services of the local baker, Pulcinella, a dental-guild drop-out with a bagful of terrifying tools and a sadistic plan. Come watch this collision course of physical stunts and verbal fireworks- will Pantalone fall for the ruse or have his own revenge in turn?

The Dentist is based off the traditional commedia form of theatre, a fifteenth century form of 'Italian Comedy' where actors in traditional masks and costumes use slapstick to play stock characters.

Performances will be outdoors at VCU's Park Plaza, a small amphitheater located behind Hibbs Hall and to the east of the W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts located at 922 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23284.

Performances will be outdoors, socially distanced, and masks are required for all audience members.

Seating is available in spots for 1-2 people, blanket spots for 3-4 people, or single chairs. When selecting your ticket, please choose Quantity "1" for one spot (do not choose the number of patrons for the group spots).

Purchase tickets at https://www.showclix.com/event/the-dentist.