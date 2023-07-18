Traveling Players Presents ROMEO & JULIET

So when Romeo, a Montague, and Juliet, a Capulet, suddenly fall in love, the world is against them from the start.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Traveling Players presents William Shakespeare's tale of star-crossed lovers, Romeo & Juliet.Â  The play will tour from July 27 â€“Â August 2.Â 

The feud between the Capulets and Montagues is at a boiling point -- brawls are breaking out in the streets of Verona -- and the Prince himself has stepped in to keep the peace.Â  So when Romeo, a Montague, and Juliet, a Capulet, suddenly fall in love, the world is against them from the start.

The famously star-crossed lovers struggle against domineering parents, the law, and even their own affections in Shakespeare's breathless tale of a love that transformed the city of Verona.Â Â 

The student actors featured in Romeo & Juliet are members of the Shakespeare Troupe, an elite pre-college summer conservatory for high school students.Â  The students spend four-and-a-half weeks in rehearsal at Traveling Players summer residential campus in Leesburg VA, before they take the show on the road.Â 

The cast includes the talents of Ani Bailin as the Prince (Chevy Chase, MD), Lori Collins as Friar Lawerence (Vienna, VA), Keller Degnan as Benvolio (Richmond, VA), Ginna Durgavich as Nurse (Arlington, VA), Charles Fisher as Tybalt (Sterling, VA), Naomi Goldstein as Juliet (Bethesda, MD), Eli Haslett as Romeo (Rockville, MD), Sean House as Capulet (McLean, VA), Miranda Lacy as Lady Capulet (Alexandria, VA), Leo Nassar as Paris (Reston, VA), Michaela Pearce as Mercutio (McLean, VA), and Cary Tran-Trong as Lady Montague (Arlington, VA). The production also includes scenic design by student designer Elise Robertson (Olney, MD).Â 

Traveling Players' Founder and Artistic Director, Jeanne E. Harrison will direct. Â Harrison won the 2016 Strauss Award from ArtsFairfax for her integration of classical theatre and physical theatre.Â  DC's veteran fight choreographer Casey Kaleba will stage the combat.Â  Kaleba has worked with Traveling Players since 2006 and has served as fight director for more than 200 academic and professional productions, including the Folger Theatre, Signature Theatre, and Olney Theatre Center.

The closing performance at Tysons Corner Center (August 2, 7:30 pm) will be preceded by a proclamation by Fairfax County Supervisors Dalia Palchick and John Foust celebrating Traveling Players' 20th anniversary of training teen actors and bringing great theatre into the great outdoors.Â 

To purchase tickets, and for more information about the show please visit https://www.travelingplayers.org/performances/Â 


Â 



Recommended For You