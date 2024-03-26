Tracy Lawrence Comes to SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music star Tracy Lawrence is coming to SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, Virginia on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21 through April 4th, while supplies last. Tickets will be available at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com.

With 13M albums sold and 18 No.1 singles, Tracy Lawrence has solidified his status as a cornerstone of Country music for more than thirty years. Yet even as he continues to release music and tour, the CMA and ACM award winner’s ambitions have also extended to numerous media and charity projects. In recent years, Lawrence has hosted the radio show “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence,” which currently airs in more than 170 markets. His interest in working with younger artists and being able to explore different topics led to the “TL’s Road House” podcast, which has featured such guests as HARDY, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson.

Over three decades into his decorated career, Lawrence’s legacy continues to evolve. With plans to join Riley Green’s Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour this spring, and his first-ever headlining show at the Ryman, he is poised for a monumental year ahead. After revisiting his catalog with the Hindsight 2020 Vol 1, 2 and 3 and Live at Billy Bob’s Texas albums, Lawrence is gearing up to release his Out Here In It EP, set to arrive on June 7. Meanwhile, Lawrence continues to uphold his commitment to helping those in need across Middle Tennessee and beyond with his Mission:Possible non-profit committed to serving the homeless. Since its humble beginnings cooking Thanksgiving dinners for the Nashville Rescue Mission to frying over 84K turkeys to date, the organization has raised more than $1M for those in need In recognition of his philanthropic efforts, Lawrence was honored with the 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award.

After Hours Insiders Club Memberships and Season Passes for the 2024 season are on sale now. Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season Passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones with special guests Dusty Leigh and Bubba Sparxx on June 20th, RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES on July 13th, RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th, and Aaron Lewis on August 16th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2024 concert season.

Tickets for Tracy Lawrence on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10:00 AM at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21, March 29 - April 4, while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex is located at 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112.