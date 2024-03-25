Tom Segura Brings COME TOGETHER Tour To Scope Arena In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, one of the biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura, will stop in Norfolk at Scope Arena on October 26, 2024.

Segura's highly anticipated new hour of comedy has been selling out globally. His previous world tour, I'm Coming Everywhere, sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows.

"This tour is bigger and blacker than anything I've ever done, but that name has already been used, but Come Together gets the point across. Let's all come together for a night. One way or another we're going to make memories on this one," said Tom Segura.

Ticket buyers in a select number of cities will have the option to purchase a Platinum charity ticket. Segura will donate a portion of the proceeds from these Platinum ticket sales to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. For more information about World Central Kitchen please visit: https://wck.org/. The Event Organizer has priced these tickets according to their market value. Availability and pricing are subject to change.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting Wednesday, March 27 at 10AM local time. The general on sale will be Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Scope Arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket information can be found at TOMSEGURA.COM/TOUR and SevenVenues.com.

ABOUT TOM SEGURA:

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently toured the world with over 300 shows on his I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour. He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I'd Like to Play Alone, Please to wide praise with Forbes calling it “laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”

Your Mom's House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom's House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more podcasts that draw millions of listeners each week. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX Film Countdown opposite Elizabeth Lail, Instant Family opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura's television credits include: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

ABOUT SEVENVENUES

The City of Norfolk's SevenVenues serves to link Norfolk's residents, visitors and tourists to Norfolk's rich cultural arts and entertainment community. Besides providing entertainment services, the City of Norfolk's Department of Cultural Facilities, Arts and Entertainment is also responsible for the maintenance, repair, management and operation of the City's seven public assembly facilities which include: Scope Arena, Chrysler Hall, the Attucks Theatre, the Wells Theatre, Harrison Opera House, Harbor Park, and Open Air Events. To learn more, visit SevenVenues.com.