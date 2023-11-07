 The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach Partners With LGBTQ+ Organizations For PRIDE NIGHT AT THE THEATRE Series

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is partnering with Hampton Roads Pride, Stonewall Sports and LGBT Life Center to present Pride Night at the Theatre series. There is an additional Thursday evening performance for each run of LTVB’s 2023-2024 season which will serve as a mini-fundraiser for all three organizations. Tickets will be $25 each, there will be a cash bar, and a pre-show reception with silent auction and raffle items for patrons to bid on as well.

The Pride Night schedule is as follows:

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder: Thursday, November 30, 2023

A Raisin in the Sun: Thursday, February 8, 2024

A Murder is Announced: Thursday, March 28, 2024

The Outsider: Thursday, May 23, 2024

Kinky Boots: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Each performance begins at 8pm and the pre-show reception will begin at 7pm.

About A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder: When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind… Purchase tickets here. Food for this event is generously provided by Wegman’s.

About A Raisin in the Sun: Set on Chicago’s South Side, Lorraine Hansberry's celebrated play concerns the divergent dreams and conflicts in three generations of the Younger family: son Walter Lee, his wife Ruth, his sister Beneatha, his son Travis, and matriarch Lena. When her deceased husband’s insurance money comes through, Mama Lena dreams of moving to a new home and a better neighborhood in Chicago. Walter Lee, a chauffeur, has other plans: buying a liquor store and being his own man. Beneatha dreams of medical school. Hansberry's portrait of one family’s struggle to retain dignity in a harsh and changing world is a searing and timeless document of hope and inspiration. Purchase tickets here.

About A Murder is Announced: An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to provide the solution – at some risk to herself – in a dramatic final confrontation. Purchase tickets here.



About The Outsider: Ned Newley doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Purchase tickets here.

About Kinky Boots: Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous drag entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world. Purchase tickets here.

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is located at 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. Tickets are currently available for purchase and can be obtained through the theater’s website at Click Here or by calling the box office at (757) 428-9233. Tickets are $25 for these additional performances.