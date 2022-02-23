The Pike Hairfest Returns To Indian Ranch in July

The Pike Hairfest will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. Fans are invited to travel back in time to the 80s during the fourth annual Pike Hairfest. A fun-filled day featuring the music you grew up with from the greatest tributes to 80s Hair Bands, this year's lineup includes Shot of Poison (Poison), Everybody Wants Some (Van Halen), OZZmosis (Ozzy Osbourne), Leppard (Def Leppard), and Cruecified (Motley Crue). Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, February 26 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Thursday, February 24 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM.

Shot of Poison pays tribute to one of the greatest rock & roll party bands of all time, Poison! The group was recently featured on the E! reality series Clash of the Cover Bands. Shot of Poison features full-on lights, sound, video, and special effects, making every show an event to remember. With so many founders of successful tributes in one group, Shot of Poison are exceptionally credentialed, capable and committed to doing justice to the music of Poison. Frank Pupillo "Fret Michaels" (Lead Singer), Bruce Bennett (Guitar), Adam Boc (Bassist), and Ken Gilman (Drummer) all aim to be the best tribute to Poison in the world.

Everybody Wants Some is a Van Halen tribute band that specializes in the DLR era. Bob Whitelock (Lead Vocals), Joe "Shreddy" Girard (Guitar & Backing Vocals), and Bob Pentleton (Drums) are all die hard Van Halen fanatics and love the power of what Van Halen brought to the world from 1978-1984.

OZZmosis performs the music of Ozzy Osbourne, featuring an all-star crew including Mark Lavoie (Vocals), Mark George (Drums), Damiano Christian (Guitar), and Paul Sylvia (Bass). The group performs all the great songs from the Ozzy-Randy Rhoads era, Ozzy solo material, and more favorites from the early Black Sabbath days.

Leppard pays homage to the sights and sounds of Def Leppard. The group includes include Keith Carmichael (Lead Vocals), Rich Antonelli (Guitar, Vocals), Mike Tracy (Guitar, Vocals), Mike Kaz (Bass, Vocals), and John Myslinski (Drums) all of which contribute to the Def Leppard Experience.

Cruecified is an intense MÖTLEY CRÜE tribute band that hails from Long Island, NY. The look and sound of the band truly captures the essence of the real thing. Vince Michaels (Vocals), Mick Starz (Guitar), Triple Sixx (Bass), and Tommy sLEEze (Drums) are all dedicated to representing the actual members of Motley Crue as closely as possible. They put on an electric rock show to be remembered!

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Outlaws on June 11th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 2nd, Get The Led Out on July 8th, Scotty McCreery on July 9th, and ABBA The Concert on August 12th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for The Pike Hairfest on Saturday, July 30, 2022 go on-sale Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 10:00 AM-11:59 PM. Gates for The Pike Hairfest will open at 11:00 AM and showtime is 12:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.