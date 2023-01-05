The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show Kicks Off Its 2023 Season

The Capital City Showcase, which produces fantastic events all over the DMV, has announced its first THREE editions of The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show in 2023!

Bring a team or fly solo and win prizes by dropping knowledge in a trivia competition, then duking it out in a karaoke battle! Hosted by the fantastic Christian Hunt!

This amazing event is every month at Highline RxR, located at 2010 Crystal Drive, Arlington VA 22202. Here are the dates for the first three editions:

Saturday, January 21st, at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 4th, at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 4th, at 7:30pm

This one-of-a-kind experience also features stand-up comedy from the DC area's finest comics, three hilarious comics to start the year. Headliners are as follows:

January 21st - Dana Fleitman - BUY TICKETS HERE

February 4th - Damo Hicks - BUY TICKETS HERE

March 4th - Josh Kuderna - BUY TICKETS HERE

Here's how it works:

1. We start with three rounds of top-of-the-line trivia

2. Then we have a world-class stand-up comedy performance

3. And finally, the top three teams in the trivia standings send up one player each for a karaoke battle, and the audience determines the winner

4. After the competition, we will pivot to a regular sign-up karaoke night, so everyone gets a chance to sing

Tickets are only $10 per person when you reserve a group of six to eight people. Individual tickets are $15 per person.

EVERY attendee can participate! Or you can simply come to enjoy the festivities.

There is FREE parking in the lot next to Highline RxR, located at 2144 Crystal Dr, Arlington VA, 22202. Highline RxR is also a 5-minute walk from the Crystal City Metro Station. For our full schedule of events, visit capitalcityshowcase.com.