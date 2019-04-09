The Barter Players Presents THE CAT IN THE HAT

The Barter Players are bringing a favorite children's book to life on stage, THE CAT IN THE HAT. Our story has been adapted from Dr. Seuss by Katie Mitchell, and it will be playing on Gilliam Stage April 23 - May 25.

In preparation for this fun storytelling experience, The Barter Players are going to spend some time reading some Dr. Seuss favorites at the Washington County Library in Abingdon on April 20 at 1:00pm. This special event is free to children of all ages!

We will be reading several books, including "The Cat in the Hat," and we want to hear your thoughts along the way! We will also give an opportunity for photos with your favorite Barter Players. Bring the whole family for a fun, afternoon story time.

This event is free to the public. April 20 at 1:00pm at the Washington Co Public Library. Tickets for THE CAT IN THE HAT are on sale now at www.bartertheatre.com or you can call our box office at 276-628-3991.

THE CAT IN THE HAT is made possible by the generosity of Park Street Guest House. Thank you to our sponsors!

The Barter Players are a group of professional artists who perform world-class theatre for young audiences. The troupe presents high-energy and original productions that capture the imagination of today's youth while providing the best in classic literature and beloved story adaptations. In the grand tradition of Barter Theatre, The Barter Players perform with a unique combination of education and entertainment, plus the commitment to bring world-class theatre to young people of all ages and backgrounds. Barter Theatre is funded in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts.





