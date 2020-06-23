The Alden in McLean Presents DRIVE-THRU DRAMA

The Alden Presents "Drive-Thru Drama," new model of theater in a COVID-19 world.

"Small Change" will be presented Friday-Sunday, July 3- 5 and July 10-12, 6-8 p.m. (timed entrances at 15 minute intervals).

Please Note: If inclement weather is forecasted, performances may be moved to a different time of day or a different day.

"Drive-Thru Drama" is a social-distance theater format that brings people together for live theater from the comfort of their own cars. Actors will perform one, cohesive story through short solos-each approximately two minutes-across the MCC parking lot. Audience members will simply roll down their windows and drive the route from actor to actor.



The Alden presents the debut performance of "Small Change," written and directed by Andrew Scott Zimmer, a new work commissioned by The Alden.



"Small Change" follows the travels of a $1 bill as it journeys through time and space, interacting with different people's lives, and leaving its mark on the world.



A limited number of timed tickets will be available about two-weeks prior to opening day. Tickets must be purchased in advance.



Because this is a new program, information on this page may change as the planning progresses.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.mcleancenter.org/calendar/icalrepeat.detail/2020/07/03/7569/210/drive-thru-drama.

